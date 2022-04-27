Arasan Announces its eMMC 5.1 Total IP™ Solution for 5nm SoC Designs

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems, the leading provider of Total IP™ solutions for today's Systems on a Chip (SoC) market announces the immediate availability of its eMMC™ 5.1 PHY IP for the 5nm process technology. Arasan' s eMMC™ 5.1 PHY IP is silicon-proven on multiple foundry nodes including 5nm. It is seamlessly integrated with Arasan eMMC 5.1 Host Controller IP and the software stack providing customers a Total eMMC 5.1™ IP Solution on the 5nm process.
Arasan eMMC™ 5.1 Total IP™ Solution on 5nm is compliant with the specifications from JEDEC featuring the HS400 high speed interface timing mode of up to 400 MB/s data rate, with "command queuing" - making the data transfers highly efficient by offloading the software overhead into the controller. eMMC™ 5.1 further improves the reliability of operation by utilizing an "enhanced strobe" at the PHY layer.
Arasan's eMMC5.1™ Total IP™ solution on 5nm is up to 15% faster in speed as compared to its 7nm process predecessor along with a power reduction of up to 30%. It is a low-cost, high-performance IP intended for a wide range of consumer electronics applications, including mobile phones, laptop, computers as well as Internet of things (IoT), automotive navigation systems, portable gaming, and even industrial applications.
More https://www.arasan.com/products/emmc51/
About Arasan
Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces with over a billion chips shipped with our MIPI IP. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoCs. The term Mobile has evolved over our two-decade history to include all things mobile – starting with PDAs in the mid 90's to today's Automobiles, Drones, and IoT. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoCs.
