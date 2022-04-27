50/50 Thursdays
Accuray Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

Accuray Incorporated (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated)
Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Summary

  • Gross orders of $88.6 million, an increase of 1 percent compared to the prior year
  • Net revenue of $96.2 million representing a decrease of 6 percent compared to the prior year
  • GAAP net loss of $1.0 million as compared to GAAP net loss of $0.4 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million as compared to adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million in the prior year

Other Recent Operational Highlights

  • Demand continues for ClearRT™ Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact® System and VOLO™ Ultra enhancement to the Accuray Precision® treatment planning system for the Radixact System and CyberKnife® S7™ platform
  • Data from a phase III trial indicates that Accuray TomoTherapy® Helical Radiotherapy System can help preserve breast cancer patients' long-term heart and lung functionality
  • Introduction of CyberKnife Neuro package with Brainlab Elements software at the Radiosurgery Society was completed
  • 10-year data shows Accuray CyberKnife System can provide long-lasting relief of the excruciating pain caused by trigeminal neuralgia

"Accuray's fiscal 2022 third quarter performance continues to reflect the strong customer demand and revenue momentum our business is generating, but also highlighted the continuation of supply chain challenges and operational headwinds created by the Covid environment.  Driving our accelerated revenue growth is the continued adoption of our new technology upgrades on the Radixact platform and the increasing demand for the CyberKnife S7 platform which are having an impact across all regions," said Joshua Levine, Chief Executive Officer.

Fiscal Third Quarter Results

Total net revenue was $96.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $102.6 million for the prior fiscal year third quarter. Product revenue totaled $43.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $47.4 million for the prior fiscal year third quarter, while service revenue totaled $53.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $55.1 million for the prior fiscal year third quarter.

Total gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $34.8 million or approximately 36.2 percent of total net revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 34.3 percent of product net revenue and service gross margin of 37.7 percent of service net revenue. This compares to total gross profit of $39.5 million or 38.5 percent of total net revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 41.6 percent of product net revenue and service gross margin of 35.9 percent of service net revenue for the prior fiscal year third quarter.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $35.1 million, which was flat as compared to $35.1 million in the prior fiscal year third quarter.

Net loss was $1.0 million, or $0.01 per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to net loss of $0.4 million, or $0 per share, for the prior fiscal year third quarter.

Gross product orders totaled $88.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $87.4 million for the prior fiscal year third quarter. Order backlog as of March 31, 2022 was $580.4 million, approximately 5 percent lower than at the end of the prior fiscal year third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $5.4 million, compared to $8.7 million for the prior fiscal year third quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term restricted cash were $98.0 million as of March 31, 2022 compared with $123.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

Fiscal Nine Months Results

Total net revenue for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 was $319.9 million compared to $285.4 million in the same prior fiscal year period, a 12 percent increase. Product revenue for the nine months ended Mach 31, 2022 totaled $156.7 million compared to $120.5 million, an increase of 30 percent, while service revenue totaled $163.2 million compared to $164.9 million in the same prior fiscal year period, a decrease of 1 percent.

Total gross profit for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 was $116.9 million, or 36.6 percent of net revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 39.1 percent of product revenue and service gross margin of 34.1 percent of service revenue. This compares to total gross profit of $115.8 million, or 40.6 percent of net revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 42.6 percent of product revenue and service gross margin of 39.1 percent of service revenue in the same prior fiscal year period.

Operating expenses for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 were $110.8 million, an increase of 13 percent compared with $97.7 million in the same prior fiscal year period.

Net loss was $1.9 million, or $0.02 of loss per share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2022, compared to net income of $4.8 million, or $0.05 per share, in the same prior fiscal year period.

Gross product orders totaled $243.9 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $213.3 million for the same prior fiscal year period, an increase of 14 percent. Order backlog as of March 31, 2022 was $580.4 million, approximately 5 percent lower than at the end of the prior fiscal year third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 was $17.7 million, compared to $31.3 million in the prior fiscal year period.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Guidance

Accuray's financial guidance is based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, supply chain disruption, and the factors set forth under "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

The Company is re-affirming guidance for fiscal year 2022 as follows:

  • Total revenue is expected in the range of $420.0 million to $430.0 million, representing a year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range of 7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $15.0 million to $20.0 million.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense and provision for income taxes. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call Information

Accuray will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as well as recent corporate developments. Conference call dial-in information is as follows:

  • U.S. callers: (833) 316-0563
  • International callers: (412) 317-5747

Individuals interested in listening to the live conference call via the Internet may do so by logging on to the Investor Relations section of Accuray's website, www.accuray.com. There will be a slide presentation accompanying today's event which can also be accessed on the company's Investor Relations page at www.accuray.com.

In addition, a taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately one hour after the call's conclusion and will be available for seven days. The replay number is (877) 344-7529 (USA), or (412) 317-0088 (International), Conference ID: 6435845. An archived webcast will also be available on Accuray's website until Accuray announces its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Accuray has supplemented its GAAP net income (loss) with a non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation ("adjusted EBITDA").  The calculation of adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-recurring, irregular and one-time items. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the company and facilitates a meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results.  A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided in the schedules below.

There are limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.  These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures.  Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to the company's future results of operations, including expectations regarding total revenue and adjusted EBITDA; expectations regarding the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company; expectations regarding  supply chain and logistics challenges; expectations regarding the company's commercial strategy and execution as well as long-term growth opportunities; expectations regarding the company's order growth; the company's ability to continue to drive long-term sustainable revenue growth, grow its top line, expand margins and create value for shareholders; expectations regarding the company's China joint venture and other partnerships; expectations regarding the company's strategic initiatives, product innovations and developments; expectations regarding the company's product portfolio and its ability to position the company for growth; the impact of the company's products on its customers and its business, and market adoption of such products and other strategic product innovations; expectations regarding the future of radiotherapy treatment and the company's addressable market; and the company's leadership position in radiation oncology innovation and technologies.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risk or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results express or implied by these forward-looking statements.  These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of the company and those of its customers and suppliers; disruptions to our supply chain, including increased logistics costs; the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product and software offerings; the company's ability to develop new products or enhance existing products to meet customers' needs and compete favorably in the market, the company's ability to realize the expected benefits of the China joint venture and other partnerships; risks inherent in international operations; the company's ability to effectively manage its growth; the company's ability to maintain or increase its gross margins on product sales and services; delays in regulatory approvals or the development or release of new offerings; the company's ability to meet the covenants under its credit facilities; the company's ability to convert backlog to revenue; and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 28, 2022 and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Aman Patel, CFA

Beth Kaplan

Investor Relations, ICR-Westwicke

Public Relations Director, Accuray

+1 (443) 450-4191

+1 (408) 789-4426

aman.patel@westwicke.com

bkaplan@accuray.com

Accuray Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended
March 31,



Nine Months Ended
March 31,




2022



2021



2022



2021


Net revenue:













     Products


$

43,198



$

47,439



$

156,678



$

120,502


     Services



52,971




55,123




163,208




164,851


Total net revenue



96,169




102,562




319,886




285,353


Cost of revenue:













     Cost of products



28,371




27,709




95,400




69,237


     Cost of services



33,014




35,311




107,551




100,340


Total cost of revenue



61,385




63,020




202,951




169,577


Gross profit



34,784




39,542




116,935




115,776


Operating expenses:













     Research and development



14,104




13,268




43,183




37,372


     Selling and marketing



10,798




10,567




35,302




29,813


     General and administrative



10,174




11,281




32,350




30,498


Total operating expenses



35,076




35,116




110,835




97,683


Income (loss) from operations



(292)




4,426




6,100




18,093


     Income (loss) on equity investment, net



1,946




(68)




774




1,021


     Other expense, net



(2,293)




(4,027)




(7,451)




(12,981)


Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



(639)




331




(577)




6,133


     Provision for income taxes



407




721




1,318




1,352


Net income (loss)


$

(1,046)



$

(390)



$

(1,895)



$

4,781


Net income (loss) per share - basic


$

(0.01)



$

(0.00)



$

(0.02)



$

0.05


Net income (loss) per share - diluted


$

(0.01)



$

(0.00)



$

(0.02)



$

0.05


Weighted average common shares used in
   computing income (loss) per share:













          Basic



92,761




93,123




91,780




92,106


          Diluted



92,761




93,123




91,780




93,422


Accuray Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)




March 31,



June 30,




2022



2021


Assets







Current assets:







     Cash and cash equivalents


$

97,839



$

116,369


     Restricted cash



205




560


     Accounts receivable, net



89,295




85,360


     Inventories



137,519




125,929


     Prepaid expenses and other current assets



21,987




21,547


     Deferred cost of revenue



351




3,008


          Total current assets



347,196




352,773


Property and equipment, net



12,220




12,332


Investment in joint venture



14,251




15,935


Goodwill



58,000




57,960


Intangible assets, net



286




435


Operating lease right-of-use assets



17,851




22,522


Other assets



19,632




18,141


               Total assets


$

469,436



$

480,098


Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities:







     Accounts payable


$

32,364



$

19,467


     Accrued compensation



25,461




26,865


     Operating lease liabilities, current



8,351




8,169


     Other accrued liabilities



26,018




27,471


     Customer advances



24,363




24,937


     Deferred revenue



76,732




81,660


     Short-term debt



8,051




3,790


          Total current liabilities



201,340




192,359


     Long-term other liabilities



6,812




7,766


     Deferred revenue



24,550




23,685


     Operating lease liabilities, non-current



11,929




17,441


     Long-term debt



173,196




170,007


               Total liabilities



417,827




411,258


Equity:







     Common stock



93




91


     Additional paid-in capital



539,383




554,680


     Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,203




2,093


     Accumulated deficit



(489,070)




(488,024)


          Total equity



51,609




68,840


               Total liabilities and equity


$

469,436



$

480,098


Accuray Incorporated

Summary of Orders and Backlog

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended
March 31,



Nine Months Ended
March 31,




2022



2021



2022



2021


Gross Orders


$

88,561



$

87,365



$

243,926



$

213,258


Net Orders



43,542




62,826




124,488




128,843


Order Backlog



580,428




610,795




580,428




610,795


Accuray Incorporated

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA)

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended
March 31,



Nine Months Ended
March 31,




2022



2021



2022



2021


GAAP net income (loss)


$

(1,046)



$

(390)



$

(1,895)



$

4,781


     Depreciation and amortization (a)



1,406




1,577




4,247




4,890


     Stock-based compensation



2,695




2,489




7,906




7,097


     Interest expense, net (b)



1,975




4,320




6,081




13,143


     Provision for income taxes



407




721




1,318




1,352


Adjusted EBITDA


$

5,437



$

8,717



$

17,657



$

31,263


(a) consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment as well as amortization of intangibles.

(b) consists primarily of interest expense associated with outstanding debt.

Accuray Incorporated

Forward-Looking Guidance

Reconciliation of Projected Net Loss to Projected Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and
Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA)

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)




Twelve Months Ending
June 30, 2022




From



To


GAAP net loss


$

(12,000)



$

(7,000)


     Depreciation and amortization (a)



6,100




6,100


     Stock-based compensation



10,600




10,600


     Interest expense, net (b)



8,300




8,300


     Provision for income taxes



2,000




2,000


Adjusted EBITDA


$

15,000



$

20,000


(a) consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment as well as amortization of intangibles.

(b) consists primarily of interest expense associated with outstanding debt.

