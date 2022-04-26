ZEBOX America Opens North American HQ, Welcomes First Cohort of Startups

ZEBOX America is opening its North American headquarters near Washington DC , in National Landing, Va.

International accelerator cuts ribbon on flagship innovation hub.

ZEBOX America also officially announces its first cohort of eight startups.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEBOX, the global incubator and accelerator for the supply chain, logistics, mobility, and Industry 4.0 sectors, today announced the grand opening of its North American headquarters near Washington DC, in the National Landing neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, one of the top emerging tech epicenters in the United States. A stone's throw from Amazon's high-profile HQ2 campus, the Pentagon, and the U.S. Capitol, ZEBOX's North American HQ is strategically located in the first 5G smart city in the United States.

Initiated in 2018 by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, ZEBOX has supported in less than 4 years nearly 80 startups, building successful businesses that have raised tens of millions of dollars in venture funding and created significant numbers of new high-skilled jobs.

A stepping stone and a major step toward innovation

ZEBOX America brings together the agile innovation of the startup ecosystem with the global impact of corporate partners including BNSF Railway, Cargomatic, CEVA Logistics, EDRAY, Ingram Logistics, project44, the Port of Virginia, TRAC Intermodal, and RoadOne. Startups will benefit from their expertise by engaging in trial projects and co-development programs to move innovation forward.

The grand opening of ZEBOX's North American innovation hub is a major step forward in the accelerator's roadmap for international expansion and will allow entrepreneurs across the globe to benefit from ZEBOX's impressive network and capabilities.

As innovation is being leveraged all over the world, ZEBOX is creating a truly global network of innovation hubs in order to stimulate high-potential ecosystems. This new hub in Virginia completes an already dense network consisting of a presence in Europe, where its HQ is located, and in the Caribbean region, through its hub in Guadeloupe, launched in January 2020. ZEBOX is committed to helping entrepreneurs to explore and penetrate new markets.

A first cohort of eight startups

After a highly competitive application process and rigorous selection committee, ZEBOX America has selected a first cohort of eight startups representing the cutting edge of technological innovation set to disrupt the logistics, supply chain, and Industry 4.0 sectors.

These startups include:

CurbFlow , a real-time search engine for the physical world; , a real-time search engine for the physical world;

ElectroTempo , a software solution provider for e-mobility ecosystems; , a software solution provider for e-mobility ecosystems;

EvenFlow Cloud Logistics , an "Advance Warning System" for shippers and carriers;

DFM Data , a unifying standard enabling connectedness and real interoperability for shippers, carriers and brokers;

ReturnPilot , an end-to-end reverse logistics solution supporting retailers with return requests to return resell;

OpenEnvoy , an automated accounting and freight audit system for shippers of all sizes; , an automated accounting and freight audit system for shippers of all sizes;

Rabot , an AI-enabled operations visibility platform; , an AI-enabled operations visibility platform;

ThroughPut.ai, an analytics hub for sales and supply chain data. , an analytics hub for sales and supply chain data.

With ZEBOX's rapidly expanding international network, portfolio startups also gain access to a global pool of talents in fields from sales and marketing to engineering and operations, as well as hard-to-get funding opportunities provided by ZEBOX's high-caliber circle of Venture capitalists and angel investors.

"Joining ZEBOX brings powerful opportunities to accelerate growth," said Matthew Tillman, CEO of ZEBOX America portfolio startup OpenEnvoy. "ZEBOX America's ability to facilitate direct access to decision-makers at their corporate partners allows OpenEnvoy to structure proof of concepts that quickly demonstrate the value of our products," Tillman said. "The fact that they have helped OpenEnvoy generate real revenue sets them apart."

"At ZEBOX, we're dedicated to forging connections to imagine the future of global logistics, mobility, and supply networks, and our new workspace embodies those values," said Charley Dehoney, Vice President of ZEBOX America. "From our new headquarters, we'll be working with inspirational founders and legendary industry leaders to chart a new course for the supply chain, logistics, and Industry 4.0 sectors. It's a thrilling time to be launching our new HQ, and I can't wait to see what our startup family and our corporate partners achieve in the months and years to come."

About ZEBOX

ZEBOX is a global incubator and accelerator dedicated to fostering innovation by forging compelling collaborations between early-stage startups and corporate stakeholders. Founded in 2018 by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, ZEBOX enables the supply chain of the future by focusing on two key segments: Transportation/logistics and Industry 4.0. ZEBOX accelerates digitalization, automation, and sustainability by harnessing new technologies including AI, IoT, Big Data, and robotics.

Led by Massimo Magnifico, an expert in startup incubator management, ZEBOX is building a diverse ecosystem bringing together stakeholders including corporate partners, entrepreneurs, early-stage startups, and a wide range of professional services providers.

Launched in February 2021, ZEBOX America is led by Charley Dehoney, a veteran entrepreneur and recognized transportation, supply chain, and logistics technology expert.

To learn more about ZEBOX and its programs, visit www.ze-box.io/en/.

