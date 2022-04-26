STACK Infrastructure Joins Infrastructure Masons Climate Accord to Reduce Global Carbon Emissions

DENVER, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STACK Infrastructure ("STACK"), the digital infrastructure partner to the world's most innovative companies, announced it has joined the Infrastructure Masons ("iMasons") Climate Accord to lead carbon reduction efforts in digital infrastructure. The pledge, presented at the Broadgroup Datacloud Global Awards ceremony in Monaco on Monday, April 25, is a part of an expansive mission to take a leading role in achieving planetary net zero carbon emissions.

STACK joins dozens of the world's leading technology and digital infrastructure companies in the iMasons Climate Accord, including Amazon Web Services and Meta. These industry leaders unite to leverage their influence over market-based decisions and drive to collaboratively adopt carbon reduction standards, corporate transparency policies, and industry accountability reports.

"STACK's commitment to sustainability initiatives continues to expand beyond our internal goals, and we are proud to pledge our support for the industry standards of carbon measuring and reporting outlined in iMasons Climate Accord," said Brian Cox, STACK Americas CEO and Infrastructure Masons Advisory Council member. "We are thrilled to be a part of this moment in our industry's history as we unify in our efforts to accelerate global carbon reduction."

The founding coalition of companies have pledged to an open standard to account for and report carbon in data center power, materials, and products. The coalition will identify or establish an independent governing group to define the industry standard methodology for measuring carbon with a focus on transparency, traceability, and identification of the carbon history of data center power and facilities. Utilizing the standard measurement methodology, participating companies will declare the carbon footprint of a product or facility and then show the progress of reducing operating and embodied carbon in materials and products.

This announcement comes shortly after STACK's recent accomplishment of its goal to operate its entire portfolio on 100% renewable energy. In further support of its sustainability commitment, STACK is piloting more environmentally friendly technologies including low-carbon concrete and recycled steel to reduce the embodied carbon in its new facilities as well as fossil-free renewable diesel fuel, such as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), and scale battery deployments as alternatives to fossil diesel for backup energy needs.

For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com.

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world's most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. With robust existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK.

CONTACT:

Sammer Khalaf

press@stackinfra.com

+1 720-927-8132

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7526/3552888/1568831.pdf 220426_STACK Infrastructure Joins Infrastructure Masons Climate Accord to Redue Global Carbon Emissions https://news.cision.com/stack-infrastructure/i/brian-cox--stack-americas-ceo-and-infrastructure-masons-advisory-council-member,c3041665 Brian Cox, STACK Americas CEO and Infrastructure Masons Advisory Council member

View original content:

SOURCE STACK Infrastructure