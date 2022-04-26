InventHelp Inventor Develops New Beverage Can Accessory (TRO-544)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient beverage can accessory to prevent you from accidentally leaving your drink behind," said an inventor, from Glencoe, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the ULTIMATE BEER SLEEVE. My design ensures that your beverage remains close by and cool for drinking."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to keep track of your drink. In doing so, it enhances convenience, control and safety. It also ensures that the drink stays cool and appealing. As a result, it could help to reduce drink tampering, beverage waste, etc. The invention features a reusable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-544, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp