Internationally Recognized Privacy and Cybersecurity Attorney Jim Koenig Joins Troutman Pepper as Co-Lead of the Firm's Cybersecurity, Information Governance and Privacy Practice Group

NEW YORK , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Troutman Pepper announced today that Jim Koenig has joined the firm as a partner and co-lead of the firm's privacy and cybersecurity practice in New York. Koenig, who is a recognized leader in the privacy and cybersecurity field, joins the firm from Fenwick & West, where he was co-chair of the privacy and cybersecurity practice.

Jim Koenig, Partner, Troutman Pepper (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to welcome Jim to Troutman Pepper," said Partner John West, chair of the firm's Business Litigation Department. "Jim has represented clients in an array of privacy and data security matters across more than 125 countries and co-founded the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). His breadth of experience and innovative, yet practical, business-minded solutions to the latest emerging privacy and cybersecurity issues represent a unique value proposition to our clients."

Listed on the Chambers global list of top ranked Privacy and Data Security attorneys in the world (2019-2022), Koenig has helped companies involved in some of the most high-profile FTC and HIPAA enforcements. He also advises companies from emerging startups to over 35% of the Fortune 100 companies on a range of issues, including global privacy compliance, innovative data uses, security/cybersecurity, breach response, regulatory enforcements and class actions. Prior to his time in private practice, Koenig built and co-led the privacy and security practices at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Booz Allen; he has also held senior marketing, management and legal positions at major retailers, internet startups, and international law firms.

"We are thrilled to have Jim join our office," said Steven Khadavi, managing partner of Troutman Pepper's New York Office. "He will strengthen and extend the Troutman Pepper privacy and cyber offering by bringing a unique blend of legal, industry and technical expertise to apply to leading-edge technologies from artificial intelligence and blockchain to biotech and autonomous vehicles."

According to Koenig, "I am delighted to be joining Troutman Pepper where cybersecurity, information governance and privacy is a top growing practice area. Over the next five years, we'll see even more significant changes in the privacy and cybersecurity landscape, as new technologies and business models create more innovative, unprecedented uses for data.

"At the same time," Koenig continued, "the spike in global cybersecurity attacks will fuel heightened business and brand risks, regulatory enforcements, class actions and record penalties. I am excited to join Troutman Pepper's deep bench of litigation, regulatory, transactional, and incident response experts to offer a differentiated, cross-disciplinary 'one-stop shop' to help clients navigate today's and tomorrow's data opportunities and cyber threats."

Koenig earned his JD from University of Miami School of Law and his BS in Finance from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Troutman Pepper's Cybersecurity, Information Governance and Privacy Practice

Attorneys working in the Cybersecurity, Information Governance and Privacy practice area apply a deep understanding of technology, the law and its practical implications to help clients protect and manage the privacy and security of their data. Clients depend on them for assistance with a full range of cybersecurity, information governance, and privacy matters, from the creation of data privacy and cybersecurity policies through major investigations and litigation.

The national team effectively guides clients through the ever-evolving challenges involved with their use of technology in their businesses, including the collection and use of regulated information. The firm combines its core strengths in regulatory compliance, litigation, and corporate law to work with clients to develop innovative and thoughtful frameworks to address potential and actual privacy issues as well as threats to the security of their data and to mitigate the impact of disputes and governmental investigations.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

Troutman Pepper logo (PRNewsfoto/Troutman Pepper) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Troutman Pepper