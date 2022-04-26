China aims to build a free trade port with global influence

HAIKOU, China, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing Review web exclusive

The Hainan free trade port is expected to become a paradigm of reform and opening-up in the new era and a shining Chinese model for the world.

During an inspection tour of south China's Hainan Province from April 10 to 13 , Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an acceleration of the development of the island province into a free trade port with Chinese characteristics and global influence, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

He emphasized the importance of leveraging the advantages of China's huge market size, fostering a favorable market environment with the rule of law, and attracting customers with trusted business operations and quality services.

Developing the Hainan free trade port is a complex and systematic project that requires long-term preparation and work as well as integrated institutional innovation.

Hainan authorities will work to ensure the smooth launch of customs operation in the free trade port, step up their construction of a modern industrial system, focusing on tourism, services industry, hi-tech industry, and tropical high-efficiency agriculture.

The island province will gradually eliminate institutional barriers in all aspects and open up wider at a higher level.

Hainan will push for stronger measures to combat pollution and more concrete efforts to develop its national ecological conservation pilot zone.

Cultural and ethical progress in Hainan will be advanced in tandem with the deepened reform and increased opening-up.

Immediate measures are expected to be taken to solve the urgent problems and worries of the people of Hainan, and local authorities are actively exploring ways to achieve common prosperity. The policies of reducing burdens, stabilizing jobs and increasing employment will be sustained.

It's important to improve the mechanism ensuring supply of, and stabilizing the prices of, essential commodities for people's livelihoods.

