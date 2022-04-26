Anthony Antonelli Named a Crain's Cleveland Notable in Finance for 2022

Tiger Pistol VP of Finance Honored for Continuous Impact

CLEVELAND, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol , the leading collaborative advertising platform that delivers local activation at scale, is proud to announce that its VP of Finance, Anthony Antonelli , has been named a Crain's Cleveland Notable in Finance for 2022. This prestigious distinction recognizes top Cleveland-area executives in finance for their success and accomplishments.

Anthony Antonelli, Tiger Pistol VP of Finance, is honored by Crain’s Cleveland as a Notable in Finance for 2022. (PRNewswire)

"This recognition is well-deserved," said Paul Elliott, CEO of Tiger Pistol. "Tony is far more than just a financial executive. He possesses the unique ability to architect, build, and manage the end-to-end financial infrastructure for a business, while utilizing his data-driven insights to help guide business strategy, management, and optimization. Tony's entrepreneurial spirit, work ethic, and drive to continually learn and contribute, make him an invaluable colleague who is always willing to lend his expertise and support to anyone who needs it."

Antonelli joined Tiger Pistol following its acquisition by the Cleveland-based, professional family office, Next Sparc . As its VP of Finance, Antonelli was tasked with helping to guide the business from a bootstrapped startup to a high growth software company.

"After only a couple of years, Tony helped navigate the company on its path to profitability, transformed the business's performance visibility and predictability, substantially improved operational efficiency, and contributed greatly to cultural and team development – all while being a strong leader, mentor, and manager," said Elliott.

Antonelli began his career as a staff accountant for Skoda Minotti, where he honed his skills in accounting, tax, and audit. He continued his career advancement as part of The Scott Fetzer Company, where he led key aspects of internal audit, financial planning, and analysis.

The Notables in Finance special editorial feature ran in the Crain's Cleveland April 25th print issue and online.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol, the most award-winning collaborative advertising platform, makes high performance social advertising simple and scalable for clients and their partners, removing the barriers to customer acquisition, sales growth, and partner loyalty. Tiger Pistol's Collaborative Advertising Platform™ utilizes advanced technology and automation to unite enterprise brands, resellers, or agencies with their partners to acquire and engage new customers within their local communities. As a long-standing Meta (formerly Facebook) Business Partner, Tiger Pistol is the largest third-party publisher of collaborative social ads in the world, supporting clients in 22 global markets with more than 700,000 campaigns published annually. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com , or following on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

Tiger Pistol Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tiger Pistol) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tiger Pistol