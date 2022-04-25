Venator Receives $85 Million Cash in Settlement with Tronox

WYNYARD, UK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venator Materials PLC ("Venator") (NYSE: VNTR) today announced that it received $85 million in cash from Tronox pursuant to its settlement agreement with Tronox related to the recent Superior Court of Delaware judgement in favor of Venator for $75 million. The settlement amount of $85 million includes an additional $10 million of value representing a negotiated amount of interest originating from 2019 when conditions were met that required Tronox to pay a $75 million "Break Fee" to Venator. The settlement agreement resolves all legal disputes between the parties contested in the Superior Court of Delaware.

Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO 2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments and timber treatment businesses. Based in Wynyard, U.K., Venator employs approximately 3,500 associates and sells its products in more than 110 countries.

