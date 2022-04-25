Trecora Resources to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, May 5th

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced the planned release of its first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick D. Quarles, and Chief Financial Officer, Sami Ahmad, will host a conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time/11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Toll-free dial-in number: +1-866-417-5724 International dial-in number: +1-409-217-8234 Conference ID: 2060048 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vi42iivi

The conference call will be simulcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.trecora.com/

The presentation slides will be available before the call begins under the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.trecora.com/presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call through May 7, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: +1 855-859-2056 International replay number: +1 404-537-3406 Replay PIN number: 2060048

About Trecora Resources (TREC)

TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities.

