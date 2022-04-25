Kansas City Life Announces Election of Walter E. Bixby as President and Chief Executive Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Life Insurance Company (the "Company") announced today that the Board of Directors has elected Walter E. "Web" Bixby, LLIF, as President and Chief Executive Officer of Kansas City Life Insurance Company. He is currently also Vice Chairman of the Board of Kansas City Life, President of Old American Insurance Company, President and Chief Executive Officer of Grange Life Insurance Company.

Mr. Bixby has worked in various roles during his 40 years with the Company. He was elected Assistant Vice President of the Company in 1985; Vice President, Marketing in 1990; Vice President, Marketing Operations in 1992; President of Old American in 1996, Vice Chairman of the Board in 2005; Executive Vice President in 2012; Chief Executive Officer of Grange Life in 2018, and President of Grange Life in 2022.

Mr. Bixby is a fourth-generation member of the Bixby family that has led the Company since 1904. He also serves as a Director of Old American Insurance Company, Grange Life Insurance Company, and Sunset Financial Services, subsidiaries of Kansas City Life.

Mr. Bixby is succeeding the positions of President and Chief Executive Officer after the announcement of the retirement of his brother R. Philip Bixby.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

