NRX PHARMACEUTICALS INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - NRXP

NEW ORLEANS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into NRx Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM: NRXP).

In June 2021, the Company announced that it filed an application with U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") requesting Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") for Zyesami, its investigational pre-commercial drug product for treating COVID-19 related respiratory failure. Then, on November 4, 2021, the Company disclosed that the FDA had declined to issue an EUA for Zyesami "due to insufficient data regarding the known and potential benefits of the medicine and the known and potential risks of Zyesami in patients suffering from Critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure."

The Company was subsequently sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether NRx's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of NRx shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-nrxp/ to learn more.

