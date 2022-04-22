AIA honors exceptional designs addressing climate change

Projects integrate high design with advanced performance in ten key areas.

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Committee on the Environment (COTE) is awarding ten design projects with its highest honor—the COTE® Top Ten Awards—for their significant achievements in advancing climate action. Complete details for each project are available on AIA's website.

For the past 26 years, COTE has bestowed the award annually on ten design projects that have expertly integrated design excellence with cutting-edge performance in ten key areas. The COTE Top Ten projects illustrate the solutions architects provide for the health and welfare of our communities and planet.

In order to be eligible, project submissions are required to demonstrate alignment with COTE's rigorous criteria, which include social, economic, and ecological values. The five-member jury evaluates each project submission based on the effectiveness of their holistic design solution and metrics associated with the ten measures. This year's COTE Top Ten Awards recipients are as follows:

663 South Cooper, Memphis | archimania

Edwin M. Lee Apartments, San Francisco | LEDDY MAYTUM STACY Architects, Saida+Sullivan Design Partners

Iowa City Public Works, Iowa City, Iowa | Neumann Monson Architects

King Open/Cambridge Street Upper Schools & Community Complex, Cambridge, Massachusetts | Arrowstreet Inc., William Rawn Associates

Knox College Whitcomb Art Center, Galesburg, Illinois | Lake|Flato Architects

Meyer Memorial Trust Headquarters, Portland, Oregon | LEVER Architecture

Roxbury Branch of the Boston Public Library Renovation, Boston | Utile, Inc.

Tufts University Science and Engineering Complex, Medford, Massachusetts | Payette

Jurors also designated two projects as Top Ten Plus recipients for their exceptional post-occupancy performance data. This year's recipients are:

Lick-Wilmerding High School Historic Renovation & Expansion, San Francisco | EHDD

Louisiana Children's Museum, New Orleans | Mithun, with associate architect Waggonner & Ball

In addition to the Top Ten Awards, COTE and the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture (ACSA) have selected the COTE Top Ten for Students, honoring exceptional student design projects showcasing innovation in sustainability. View the winning designs on ACSA's website.

