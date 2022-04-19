Toyota Invests $383 Million in US Production

Engine, casting investment across four US states furthers vehicle electrification efforts

PLANO, Texas, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing the company's commitment to vehicle electrification, Toyota will invest $383 million in four of its U.S. manufacturing plants that build the heart of new Toyota and Lexus vehicles. The new investment supports the production of four-cylinder engines, including options for hybrid electric vehicles, at its Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee plants.

"Toyota customers want vehicles that are fuel-efficient and electrified," said Norm Bafunno, senior vice president, Unit Manufacturing and Engineering, Toyota. "These investments allow us to meet customer needs and quickly respond to an evolving market. We are committed to investing in the U.S., and our teams are ready to take on this new challenge."

Toyota Alabama: Huntsville, Ala., $222 million

Toyota Alabama will create a new four-cylinder production line with the capacity to produce engines for both combustion and hybrid electric powertrains. Additionally, the facility will expand its footprint by 114,000 square feet, which marks the plant's sixth building expansion since 2003. Toyota Alabama has the capacity to build 900,000 engines annually and represents a nearly $1.5 billion investment.

Toyota Kentucky: Georgetown, Ky., $16 million

Toyota Kentucky is expanding flexibility of the four-cylinder engine line announced last fall, which will better position the plant to meet customer demand. The plant's powertrain facility can produce up to 600,000 units annually. Toyota Kentucky is the company's largest plant globally, producing seven Toyota and Lexus models, as well as four-cylinder and six-cylinder powertrains. Overall, the plant represents an $8.5 billion investment.

Toyota Missouri: Troy, Mo., $109 million

Toyota Missouri's investment provides new equipment to build four-cylinder engine heads on three production lines. The plant has the capacity to build more than 3 million cylinder heads annually and represents a $564 million investment.

Toyota Tennessee: Jackson, Tenn., $36 million

Toyota Tennessee will update equipment to build new four-cylinder engine blocks. The plant has the capacity to produce more than 2 million engine blocks annually and represents a $425 million investment.

Toyota's Commitment to the U.S.

Last year, Toyota announced new investments totaling $5.1 billion into its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts, demonstrating its commitment to building where it sells and supporting local economies.

Toyota's U.S. plants produce half of the vehicles it sells in the U.S., and its North American assembly facilities produce more than three-quarters (76%) of the vehicles it sells in the U.S.

In addition to the improvements to its manufacturing facilities, the company is investing in the workforce of the future. Toyota recently announced Driving Possibilities, a $110 million initiative to support PreK-12 education and beyond. The goal of the initiative is to improve communities and get young people excited and prepared for the job market.

