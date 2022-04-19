Theralink® Technologies Expands Adoption of its Precision Medicine Technology in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

Theralink currently supports preclinical and clinical studies across 11 biopharma clients, including multinational corporations

DENVER, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theralink Technologies (OTC: THER) ("Theralink" or the "Company"), a precision medicine company with a novel phosphoprotein-based assay for breast cancer, today announced that it has significantly expanded the adoption of its Laser Capture Microdissection (LCM) and Reverse Phase Protein Array (RPPA) precision medicine technology to biopharmaceutical companies, including multinational healthcare corporations. The Company has supported 41 preclinical and clinical studies for 18 biopharma companies and is currently undergoing discussions to develop Companion Diagnostics (CDx) with several of its existing clients.

Mick Ruxin, M.D., President & CEO of Theralink Technologies, said, "We have partnered with some of the largest and most innovative global biopharma companies, driven by the unique value of our patented phosphoprotein precision medicine technology and our dedicated Theralink team of experts. I am encouraged by the rapid uptake of our biopharma offerings and excited by the significant market potential to develop Companion Diagnostics–tests required for oncologists to prescribe targeted drug therapy. We look forward to further expanding our technology across the industry to help bring life-saving therapies to patients in need, as well as equipping oncologists with insights to develop targeted treatment programs for their patients."

Leveraging its novel phosphoprotein-based assay, Theralink enables biopharma clients to expedite drug development and ultimately shorten time to market, which can potentially save millions of development dollars, by providing invaluable insights into a drug's biological impact. Theralink supports its partners across the entire drug development continuum from discovery to clinical market with services including: phosphoproteomic profiling in preclinical models and clinical samples, the evaluation of drug target inhibition within laser capture microdissected tumor samples, and interrogation of compensatory feedback mechanisms and pathways after drug target inhibition.

In addition, the Company is in early discussions with several biopharma companies for the development of Companion Diagnostics. The development of Companion Diagnostics using Theralink's assays is a potentially large catalyst for Theralink, as well as its biopharma partners, as it is a required test by oncologists to determine a drug's suitability for their cancer patients.

About Theralink Technologies, Inc.

Theralink Technologies is a proteomics-based, precision medicine company with a CLIA-certified laboratory located in Golden, Colorado. Through its unique and patented phosphoprotein and protein biomarker platform and LDTs, Theralink's technology targets multiple areas of oncology and drug development. Theralink provides precision oncology data through its powerful Theralink® Reverse Phase Protein Array assays to assist the biopharmaceutical industry and clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders and non-responders to both FDA-approved and investigational drug treatments. Theralink intends to help improve cancer outcomes for patients, help reveal therapeutic options for oncologists, and support biopharmaceutical drug development by using a beyond-genomics approach to molecular profiling that directly measures drug target levels and activity. For more information, please visit www.theralink.com.

