SIMPLICITY CELEBRATES A CENTURY OF POWERFUL MILESTONES

Briggs & Stratton's premium mower brand turns 100

MILWAUKEE, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1922 when Simplicity Manufacturing was founded, the company laid its foundation by producing machinery for automobile and truck engines. But a company doesn't get to celebrate its 100th anniversary without innovation and reinvention.

Simplicity found success in the lawn and garden equipment space by switching its focus to manufacturing garden tractors in 1936 and today is known for its premium tractors, zero turn mowers and snow blowers, some of which are handed down through generations. Over the past century, the company has pioneered several innovations designed to raise lawn mowing to a luxury experience and an artform for homeowners who are passionate about a manicured lawn. These include:

Patented suspension systems that minimize the effects of rough terrain on the operator by 25% for a smooth, easy ride.

Free Floating™ mower decks and roller systems that improve the quality of cut and deliver impressive ballpark-like stripes.

Power steering to help maneuver around intricate landscape features and operate heavy attachments like snow throwers effortlessly.

Simplicity will be celebrating its 100-year milestone throughout 2022 with dealers, owners and fans through events, social media content and promotions. Visit simplicitymfg.com/100years to submit your Simplicity story and follow Simplicity on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on anniversary news and product announcements.

