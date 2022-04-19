Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta and WorthPoint Kick Off National Educational Campaign

World's Largest Online Resource for Valuing Antiques and Collectibles Holds Free Events for Online Sellers and Shoppers

ATLANTA, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the Salvation Army, WorthPoint, the world's largest online resource for researching, valuing and preserving antiques, art and collectibles, will help the charity find new ways to turn small donations into big profits with free educational events for online resellers, launching the start of the national program with The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta on April 20.

Over the years, generous donors across the U.S. have given much more than used clothes and furniture to the Salvation Army. Valuable antiques and paintings, diamond rings and even pieces of celebrity memorabilia pass through the charity's doors every day. Most donations are sold in storefront discount shops or offered online at low starting bids. That is before WorthPoint stepped in to help.

"The Salvation Army's partnership with WorthPoint has been nothing short of incredible," said Eric Rader, Assistant Director of Development at Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta. "Not only have they helped us research some of the treasures that are generously donated to us, but staff has worked with us to determine an item's value and the best places to find interested buyers. This helps us to raise more money for our drug and alcohol recovery programs and reach more people in need," Rader said.

During the last several months, WorthPoint staff has worked closely with the charity's sorting-room staff to improve donation identifications ranging from valuable paintings, musical instruments and fine antiques. WorthPoint has tested these free programs at Salvation Army locations in Tampa, Florida, and Austin, Texas; however, Wednesday's event in Atlanta marks the official kickoff of the program across the U.S.

Each event offers WorthPoint's special eBay Workshop, where online sellers from the local community will learn about resources and insights to resell like a pro. Participants can also expect an exclusive opportunity to shop for treasures in the Salvation Army store and experience the benefits of WorthPoint's valuation tools.

"Online sales have become increasingly important to the Salvation Army's operating revenue during the last several years," said Will Seippel, CEO of WorthPoint. "We feel strongly that lending our expertise and database to maximize a donation's potential not only shows how valuable we are as a company but also how Salvation Army locations across the nation can take steps to bring more valuable, second-hand goods to more online shoppers."

These events include a presentation by WorthPoint Director of Customer Education and Affiliates, Danna Crawford. Crawford has been selling on eBay since 1997 and was awarded a Hall of Fame Award from the global online marketplace. The eBay expert will share listing techniques, how to identify art prints, domestic and international shipping tips and more.

About WorthPoint Corporation:

WorthPoint manages the largest online resource for researching, valuing and preserving antiques, art and collectibles. The company's suite of offerings on WorthPoint.com includes a Price Guide, a resource gallery of more than 200,000 identifying Makers' Marks, Autographs, Patterns, Symbols (M.A.P.S.) and a digital Library with more than 9,000 books about collectible topics.

Through data aggregated from online marketplaces, including eBay and leading auction houses, WorthPoint empowers the antiques and collectibles industry by providing a steady stream of new data each month, building on more than 626 million archived prices and nearly 1.3 billion images to improve pricing transparency for sellers and buyers. WorthPoint is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has subscribers on six continents.

