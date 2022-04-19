Pollard Banknote Shortlisted for Best Product Innovation at the 2022 EGR North America Awards

WINNIPEG, MB, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted in the category of Best Product Innovation at the 2022 EGR North America Awards for Struck By Luck, a successful example of its Progressive Jackpot Instants innovation. The annual Awards recognize the leading online gaming companies across North America and celebrate excellence across 26 categories.

The Best Product Innovation award will be presented to the company that demonstrates the most impressive and business-changing innovation of the last 12 months. Struck By Luck, which made its market debut courtesy of the Florida Lottery in August 2021, excels in all respects. The innovative game, which combines the familiar features of an instant ticket with a multi-tiered digital component, offers players the chance to scratch and win up to $1,000,000 instantly or uncover a storm symbol representing a guaranteed instant win of up to $5,000. The exact prize amount is revealed digitally through the Struck By Luck app and microsite, created exclusively by Pollard Banknote. Excitement is taken a step further when players win the progressive jackpot by revealing a money bag symbol—a groundbreaking instant game feature never before seen in North America. Winners and hopeful winners alike watch with anticipation as the jackpot grows, via the app or microsite, from $5,000 up to a maximum of $75,000. The Florida Lottery has seen exceptional results since launch, including unprecedented levels of online player engagement, with 270,000 app downloads, 1.37 million site visits, 2.7 million page views, and over $200 million in sales to date.

Pollard Banknote's unsurpassed Progressive Jackpot Instants concept represents an entirely new way to engage and entertain players beyond a traditional instant ticket. With unparalleled versatility and customizability that results in a seamless play experience across multiple channels, the concept can be applied to a range of game styles and is fully customizable to meet a lottery's unique jurisdictional requirements.

"Pollard Banknote is honored to be named as a finalist in the Best Product Innovation category at the EGR North America Awards," said Jennifer Westbury, Vice President, Sales & Customer Development, Pollard Banknote. "Over the last several years we have sharpened our focus on innovative product development across both print and digital games. Our passion for lottery drives our commitment to innovation and developing industry-leading products such as Struck By Luck, which has proven to be a unique offering well received by players."

The winners of the 2022 EGR North America Awards will be announced on April 26, 2022, at an awards event in New York City.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

