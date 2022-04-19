Hayden AI Accepted into AWS GovTechStart, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Technology Accelerator

OAKLAND, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hayden AI, an emerging leader in smart enforcement technologies powered by artificial intelligence is excited to announce that it has been officially been accepted into AWS GovTechStart, the Amazon Web Services (AWS) government technology (GovTech) accelerator, focused on helping eligible U.S. businesses build the next generation of technology solutions for state and local government agencies using the power of the AWS Cloud.

"AWS cloud storage allows Hayden AI not only to scale more quickly, but to do it smartly, safety, and securely," said Hayden AI Founder and CEO Chris Carson. Leveraging AWS' Well Architected Framework and Shared Responsibility model will help us place strong security and compliance safeguards in place to protect client data and privacy, and to continually review, assess, and refine our privacy and security posture by leveraging the best-in-class tools AWS offers us."

AWS launched its AWS GovTechStart accelerator to enable startups to use tailored benefits to scale faster, including technical training and support, access to a national community of GovTech experts, AWS Promotional Credit, and more.

About Hayden AI

Hayden AI is bridging the innovation gap in transportation management by combining artificial intelligence with mobile sensors that have the ability to see and reason in 3D. We're enabling innovative cities to improve urban mobility and enhance the quality of life of their communities by making traffic flow more safely and reliably. For more information about Hayden AI visit www.hayden.ai

