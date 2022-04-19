HALO TOP DAIRY ICE CREAM NOW CREAMIER WITH RECIPE UPGRADE

Halo Top new recipe features same great taste with a creamier texture, plus a brand new Chocolate Cake Batter flavor available in stores now.

LE MARS, Iowa, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading better-for-you ice cream brand you know and love just got better! Halo Top has made a change to the Dairy Light Ice Cream recipe, to deliver an even creamier texture while maintaining the same great taste. Each of the pints in their Dairy Ice Cream portfolio will continue to be lower in calories and sugar than regular ice cream and contain a good source of protein so ice cream lovers can feel good about every bite.

Halo Top is debuting its new recipe with a brand new flavor, Chocolate Cake Batter – a chocolaty cake batter light ice cream with colored sprinkles to transport you back to your childhood kitchen, sneaking batter straight from the bowl. While Halo Top's classic Birthday Cake has been a long-standing favorite for Halo Top fans, now Chocolate Cake Batter is here for chocolate lovers to enjoy all the flavor of your favorite cake in an even creamier 330 calorie pint to share or feel good about keeping all to yourself.

"Throughout 2022, our fans can now enjoy their favorite Halo Top Dairy Light Ice Cream flavors with even creamier texture thanks to our latest reformulation. The new recipe will give fans all the delicious taste they know and love from Halo Top with an increase in creaminess," said Pete Gargula, Halo Top brand manager.

As a leader in the better-for-you category, Halo Top is always looking for new and innovative ways to craft quality desserts fans will love and feel good about eating. The new recipe includes ultrafiltered skim milk and other high-quality ingredients to bring that luscious ice cream texture to all your favorite Halo Top dairy pints. Halo Top's new creamier recipe will be available in its full line of flavors, including Chocolate Cake Batter, in the frozen aisle of grocery stores nationwide (SRP: $4.99). Look for the "Now Creamier" label on packaging.

Learn more about Halo Top's new Chocolate Cake Batter light ice cream and discover where to find Halo Top's now creamier ice cream near you at www.halotop.com.

About Halo Top

Halo Top was founded in 2011 on delivering premium desserts people can feel good about eating. Named in Nielsen's 2018 Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation Awards for the U.S. market, Halo Top has disrupted the frozen category and influenced the growth of the industry, leading to an acquisition by Wells Enterprises in September 2019. Halo Top is available nationwide in the freezer aisle. For more information, please visit www.halotop.com or follow Halo Top® on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells, the company is still proudly owned by the Wells family today.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs more than 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Iowa and operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. As the world's largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location, Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World."

