Georgia Natural Gas Invites Community to Recycle Electronics on Earth Day at Lenox Square

Items include cell phones, computers, monitors, printers, televisions, radios and fax machines

Enter to Win a $500 Gift Card Courtesy of Lenox Square and Simon Property

ATLANTA, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Natural Gas (GNG), Georgia's leading natural gas provider, along with partners Lenox Square, eWaste/ePlanet and 11Alive, will celebrate Earth Day by holding its annual electronics recycling event outside the dining pavilion at Lenox Square on Friday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The community is invited to bring unwanted electronics for safe recycling to Lenox Square, located at 3393 Peachtree Rd. NE in Atlanta. This is the second year the event has been held exclusively at Lenox Square.

(PRNewsfoto/Georgia Natural Gas) (PRNewswire)

"Earth Day is about coming together to protect our planet and bringing awareness to important steps we can take individually to make a collective difference for the environment," said Maurice Baker, manager of community relations at Georgia Natural Gas. "We helped to recycle nearly 75,000 pounds of electronics since the start of this program, and this year we look forward to having an even greater impact."

Those looking to participate can drop off unwanted electronic equipment – including cell phones, computers, monitors, printers, televisions, radios and fax machines – for eWaste/ePlanet to recycle responsibly. Lenox Square has been chosen to help host the event again this year after a successful campaign in 2021.

"We helped recycle more than four truckloads of electronics in 2021 and look forward to increasing that number this year," said Robin Suggs, general manager at Lenox Square. "We thank Georgia Natural Gas and eWaste/ePlanet for their continued partnership of this event."

In addition, participants over age 18 may enter to win a $500 Gift Card courtesy of Lenox Square and Simon Property.

Georgia Natural Gas offers customers another way to be environmental stewards by opting into Greener Life®, a carbon offset program. When you sign up for Greener Life, GNG will offset the emissions from your natural gas usage, making it carbon neutral. That means you can be confident the natural gas consumed in your home will have a net zero impact on the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. GNG's goal is to remove 100 million pounds of carbon from the atmosphere by the end of this month. To help get there, GNG is offering Greener Life free for the next year when you enroll by May 4, 2022. Learn more about the program at the event or at gng.com/green.

Volunteers will be on location to retrieve items from vehicle trunks to avoid direct person-to-person contact. For more information, please visit www.gng.com.

About Georgia Natural Gas

Georgia Natural Gas is part of SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar is owned by Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). SouthStar also operates as Ohio Natural Gas, Florida Natural Gas, Maryland Energy, Pennsylvania Energy, Grand Rapids Energy (in Michigan), Virginia Retail Energy and in other parts of the Southeast as SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar's subsidiaries in Illinois operate as Illinois Energy and Illinois Energy Solutions.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 666,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

About Simon

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed- use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Georgia Natural Gas