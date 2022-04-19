Brandon Daniels Named CEO of Exiger

New CEO to Extend Exiger's Market Leadership in SaaS Solutions Including Supply Chain and Third-Party Risk Management

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, a leading global SaaS risk and compliance company, announced today that Brandon Daniels has been named CEO of the company, effective May 21, 2022.

“I’m thrilled to have been selected as Exiger’s next CEO,” said Daniels. “It has been a privilege to work alongside Mike and Michael and the entire Exiger team to build this great company. I’ve had the incredible opportunity to be a part of the team at the forefront of helping our clients and our nation solve some of their biggest ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain issues. I’m excited to lead our next stage of growth and support our clients as they navigate their most critical risk and compliance challenges. (PRNewswire)

"Brandon is a proven growth leader. He has deep knowledge of Exiger's products and markets and has built meaningful relationships and trust with Exiger's clients," said Michael Beber, Co-founder and Board Chair of Exiger. "He is the right leader to continue Exiger's mission to be the leading SaaS player in the rapidly expanding supply chain and third-party risk management market, and I'm looking forward to working closely with him in his new role."

Daniels joined Exiger in early 2017. He has played a pivotal role in the development and growth of Exiger's products and platform, including DDIQ and its application to third-party and supply chain risk management for the U.S. Federal Government, the Defense Industrial Base and global corporations.

Prior to Exiger, Daniels served as President of Clutch Group. At Clutch, Daniels implemented technology-enabled solutions that transformed the business and accelerated growth, supporting clients in conducting some of the largest regulatory investigations and change management programs in financial services and healthcare. Daniels also worked as Vice President of Legal Solutions at the world's largest IP and legal analytics company, CPA Global, driving early adoption of legal technologies in the corporate market. Daniels spent his early career in legal technology at companies including Lexis Nexis and CRG.

"Brandon's extensive knowledge, skill and experience in the risk and compliance market across governments, corporations and financial institutions will position Exiger for accelerated growth," said Mike Cherkasky, Co-founder and current CEO. "I look forward to supporting Exiger and Brandon's success, continuing my role as a member of Exiger's Board." Cherkasky will remain CEO of Exiger's wholly owned subsidiary, Convergent Inc.

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage risk and compliance through its combination of technology-enabled and SaaS solutions. In recognition of the growing volume and complexity of data and regulation, Exiger is committed to creating a more sustainable risk and compliance environment through its holistic and innovative approach to problem solving. Exiger's mission to make the world a safer place to do business drives its award-winning AI technology platform, DDIQ, built to anticipate the market's most pressing needs related to evolving ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain risk. Exiger has won 30+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn .

