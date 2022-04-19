Branding Solutions Company Imprint Engine Expands Globally

Growing Team & Services in Dublin, Ireland to Service International Clients

MINNEAPOLIS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imprint Engine, a branding solutions company founded in 2012, continues its impressive growth trajectory by adding a European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and adding a seasoned leadership team to manage growth of its international operations.

Over the past year, the company has grown its business by more than 80 percent. With more employees working from home and companies seeking ways to onboard and keep them engaged in meaningful ways, Imprint Engine has seen its work helping HR professionals connect with employees double from 25 to more than 50 percent of its business.

The new European team, which will focus on local sourcing, account support, and dealing with financial transactions around tariffs and shipping, will help Imprint Engine service its existing enterprise level clients such as Uber, Github, GoPuff, and Klarna.

"Expanding our presence in Ireland will allow us to have boots on the ground in Europe to better service our larger international clients," said Caleb Gilbertson, founding partner of Imprint Engine. "Our international location will mimic the system, technology and sales support process that has led to our rapid growth here in the U.S."

In 2021, corporate gifting was a $242B industry. Company branded items and gifts are extremely effective in helping companies make an impression with their target audience and since the pandemic that attention has become more focused on recruiting, engaging and retaining employees.

Imprint Engine created a technology platform that automates the gifting process, allowing clients to order products, track shipments, and manage their inventory while integrating with key technology tools like CRMs, HR platforms, procurement platforms, and more. The company is an end-to-end platform that helps clients and HR professionals save time and money by moving a wide range of vendor services under one roof. And now that roof is global.

"We are looking forward to helping Imprint Engine expand its footprint in Europe," said James Brennan, Director of Client Services - Europe for Imprint Engine. "The combination of the best in class technology combined with outstanding customer service will ensure continued growth and success for our company globally."

Imprint Engine European Team Leaders Include:

Stephen Curran, Director of Operation - Europe

Curran is a 20-year veteran of packaging, print and more recently, swag and promotional products.

James Brennan, Director of Client Services - Europe

Brennan has spent his professional career in the printing business – from operating digital presses to running his own print business and more recently working in print and swag management.

Paul Armstrong, Director of Sales - Europe

Armstrong has more than two decades of experience in the swag industry.

New U.S.Headquarters & impending Acquisition

Imprint Engine, led by Gilbertson, founding partner Travis Veit and partner Zach Sussman, recently more than tripled the size of its office and warehouse space when the company moved to a 40,000 square foot space in Brooklyn Center earlier this year.

Imprint Engine also acquired long-time vendor Shameless Inc., a company founded in 2008 that has brought embroidery, screen printing and engraving in-house, allowing for faster fulfillment, creative decoration methods, greater output and streamlined workflow. This, in combination with nearly triple the space, puts Imprint Engine at an advantage for continued growth.

"We are very excited about the move to our new headquarters which allows us to continue our growth in a number of ways, but particularly as we expand our in-house production with the acquisition of Shameless and nearly $700,000 in new printing and production equipment," Gilbertson said. "Our new U.S. space combined with our global expansion allows us to offer seamless support to our growing list of global clients and we expect continued aggressive growth for Imprint Engine."

About Imprint Engine

Since 2012, Imprint Engine has redefined branded promotion and created a unique niche in this competitive $242B industry. The company created a smarter process for clients including a streamlined, technology-based upgrade that disrupts the industry standard, allowing customers to save time, money, and energy by doing work traditionally performed by several different vendors. For more information go to imprintengine.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Imprint Engine