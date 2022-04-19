ATSG Appoints Warren Greenberg as Chief Client Officer

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Warren Greenberg as Chief Client Officer. Mr. Greenberg is joining the senior executive team of ATSG at a time of rapid growth and expansion. With over 25 years of industry experience and deep expertise in enterprise sales, channel partnerships, sales operations, sales engineering, strategic marketing, and world-class customer experience methodologies, Greenberg will be instrumental in the company's strategic acceleration and growth strategy.

(PRNewsfoto/ATSG) (PRNewswire)

Throughout his career, Mr. Greenberg has delivered sustainable growth for Fortune 100, midsize, and small corporations with a core focus on customer success, business process improvement, and prolific revenue growth. Mr. Greenberg joins ATSG from INAP where he held the position of Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, and has had previous executive leadership responsibility for sales, marketing, and sales operations in several technology companies, including Lumen Technologies and Verizon Business.

"With our continued success as a global, tech-enabled managed services provider, and after nine strategic acquisitions, now is the perfect time for Warren to join our ATSG team," said Anthony D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer, ATSG. I am confident that Warren's deep commercial and client success experience, coupled with his dynamic leadership and impressive track record of business results, will add exceptional value to our clients, our channel partners, and our organization."

"Digital transformation is impacting every aspect of our lives, both personally and professionally, changing how companies operate and deliver value to their clients," said Warren Greenberg, Chief Client Officer of ATSG. "ATSG's dedication to guiding clients through their own digital transformation journey, coupled with an unwavering commitment to client success, drew me to this world-class organization. I am motivated by the opportunity to contribute to our future growth and look forward to collaborating with the ATSG leadership team and all of our key stakeholders every step of the way."

For more information on the appointment of Warren Greenberg, visit www.atsg.net, email info@atsg.net or call (914) 984-2400.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global leader in transformational technology solutions as a service for today's digital enterprise. Through ATSG's service portfolio of secure Digital Infrastructure, Digital Workplace, Collaboration and Customer Experience offerings, ATSG provides Intelligent IT leveraging its comprehensive Ai2 automation platform.

Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

More information on ATSG is available at www.atsg.net. Like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG

Press Contact:

Elizabeth Kubycheck

Ekubycheck.@atsg.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATSG, Inc.