InventHelp Inventor Develops Smoke Indicator for Vehicles (CDK-202)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a clear indicator to show if someone has smoked within a vehicle interior," said an inventor, from Cleveland, Ohio, "so I invented the VEHICLE SMOKE INDICATOR. My design could help to discourage individuals from smoking in the car."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to detect cigarette smoke within a vehicle. In doing so, it could help to enforce a no smoking policy. As a result, it provides added peace of mind and it could help to keep the car smelling clean and free from smoke. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for vehicle owners, parents with teenagers, vehicle rental companies, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

