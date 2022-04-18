Choice Hotels International Announces Collaboration with IDeaS to Empower Franchisee Revenue Growth

Leading lodging franchisor rolls out mobile-first revenue solution ChoiceMax, powered by IDeaS, across global enterprise

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) announced today its collaboration with IDeaS, a SAS company, the world's leading provider of hospitality revenue management software and services, to help drive commercial success and help enable franchisee revenue growth across its entire global enterprise of more than 7,000 hotels.

In collaboration with Choice Hotels, IDeaS developed ChoiceMax, a mobile-first revenue management solution designed for quick, painless implementation and immediate efficiency and to help with revenue gains. As an automated, advanced tool, the award-winning ChoiceMax continuously adapts to changes in the market using real-time data to help ensure hotels are always priced competitively.

A mobile-first strategy – IDeaS' user-friendly mobile app empowers Choice Hotels franchisees to more effectively manage channels, rates and inventory by adapting to local market trends in real time through repricing and competitive rate-shopping—anytime, anywhere.

A seamless, downtime-free rollout – IDeaS is committed to ensuring fast rollout times through simplified, plug-and-play implementations and to driving high rates of franchisee adoption through easy-to-use functionality and ongoing user education and support.

Time savings and revenue uplift – ChoiceMAX powered by IDeaS helps free up owners' time to focus on running hotels and filling critical positions, while helping maximize ROI . This enhanced capability has helped contribute to franchisees of Choice Hotels taking significant RevPAR index share, specifically helping drive ADR index gains versus local competitors.

Douglas Lisi, vice president of revenue management, Choice Hotels, said: "Franchisees are at the core of everything Choice Hotels does, and we are committed to helping them along the road to economic recovery and beyond. This is why we've launched our new revenue management system, ChoiceMAX powered by IDeaS, to help our hotels optimize their pricing structure and ultimately increase revenue production. To date, 93 percent of pricing recommendations from ChoiceMAX have been accepted by properties, and the reception of ChoiceMAX among franchisees has been overwhelmingly positive."

Sanjay Nagalia, co-founder, chief operating officer and chief technology officer, IDeaS, said: "IDeaS is honored to collaborate with Choice Hotels and help deliver ChoiceMax, a shared innovation built upon the proven principles of revenue science and powered by advanced automation and data-driven, analytics-based decision-making. As pandemic disruption and labor shortages continue to impact the hospitality industry and hoteliers' ability to serve guests, it has become critical for large commercial organizations to break down data silos and align revenue strategies and systems like never before."

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of December 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About IDeaS

IDeaS, a SAS company, is the world's leading provider of revenue management software and services. With over 30 years of expertise, IDeaS delivers revenue science to more than 18,000 clients in 145 countries. Combining industry knowledge with innovative, data-analytics technology, IDeaS creates sophisticated yet simple ways to empower revenue leaders with precise, automated decisions they can trust. Results delivered. Revenue transformed. Discover greater profitability at ideas.com.

