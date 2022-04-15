HUDSON REGIONAL HOSPITAL AND ITS INSTITUTE FOR ROBOTIC SURGERY RECEIVES FIVE NEW SURGICAL REVIEW CORPORATION ACCREDITIONS/ BECOMES FIRST FACILITY IN WORLD TO RECEIVE DISTINCTION IN SPINE SURGERY

HRH is Only Hospital in Hudson County with Any SRC Accreditation

Kaitlyn Probasco Awarded Care Specialist Accreditation

SECAUCUS, N.J., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Regional Hospital (HRH) and its Institute for Robotic Surgery (IRS) have received the first ever accreditation from the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) for Excellence in Care in Spine Surgery and its Spine Surgery Division will be the standard for all SRC future reviews.

Hudson Regional Hospital’s Institute for Robotic Surgery received five accreditations from the Surgical Review Corporation including the first for Excellence in Care for Spinal Surgery. From Left to Right: Maurizio Miglietta, DO, FACOS, Chief of Surgery for Hudson Regional Hospital’s Institute for Robotic Surgery; Stephanie Vaimakis, MD Bariatric Surgery for Hudson Regional Hospital’s Institute for Robotic Surgery; Nizar Kifaieh, MD, MBA, CPE, FACEP, President and CEO for Hudson Regional Hospital; Yitzhack Asulin, MD, FACS, FACOG, Director of Hudson Regional Hospital’s Institute for Robotic Surgery; and Daniel Rosen, MD, Chief of Bariatric Surgery for Hudson Regional Hospital’s Institute for Robotic Surgery. (PRNewswire)

HRHl's IRS is only facility in the world accredited for Excellence in Spine Surgery from Surgical Review Corporation.

The IRS also received accreditation for bariatrics, robotic joint replacement, minimally invasive surgery and was named a Center of Excellence for minimally invasive gynecology. Together with the distinction as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery which it previously received, the IRS is the only hospital in Hudson County with six accreditations from the non-profit whose mission is to ensure better safety and outcomes for surgical patients.

Additionally, long-term Physician Assistant Kaitlyn Probasco, DMSc, PA-C was awarded the Care Specialist Accreditation, becoming the second SRC-accredited practitioner following Dr. Yitzhack Asulin, MD, FACS, FACOG, Director of the IRS and its Director of the Female Pelvic Reconstruction and Robotic Surgery. Dr. Asulin is also the only master surgeon in the Tri-State area.

"Since taking over HRH in 2018, it has been our mission to create a world-class hospital by investing in the most technologically advanced modalities and networking to secure the region's best surgical practitioners," said Dr. Nizar Kifaieh, President and CEO of Hudson Regional Hospital.

The SRC sought out to Hudson Regional Hospital and its IRS for a collaboration to determine the criteria for its new Excellence in Care for Spinal Surgery. HRH is the only facility in the Tri-State area that offers surgeons and patients access to the most advanced suite of technologies including Da Vinci XI Robotic System, ExcelsiusGPS and the Mazor Robotic Guidance System.

Additionally, the IRS recently became the first facility in New Jersey to offer hernia patients OviTecx®, a more natural alternative to synthetic mesh.

"Our surgical team is made up of pioneers in the minimally invasive robotic surgery field that have applied this approach to multiple specialties. The robotic technologies allow us more accuracy, better patient outcomes, smaller incisions, quicker recovery times," said Dr. Yitzhack Asulin, MD, FACS, FACOG, Director of Female Pelvic Reconstruction and Robotic Surgery.

"Congratulations to Dr. Probasco and deep appreciation to all of the IRS practitioners, supporting staff, and ancillary department teams for helping us achieve these distinctions. We will continue collaborating with the SRC to both create the criteria for the new Spine Surgery accreditation model and to ensure that we achieve it."

Hudson Regional Hospital also became the only hospital in Hudson County to be designated a Stroke Center by the NJ Department of Health, allowing stroke patients in the area more immediate access to emergency care without having to travel further outside their community in the critical minutes after stroke symptoms first appear.

The SRC created its accreditation program in 2003 to ensure safe and effective patient care buy consulting with experts from each specialty to guide the development of its accreditation programs and outcomes databases.

For more information about Hudson Regional Hospital and its Institute for Robotic Surgery, call 201.392.3100 or visit www.hudsonregionalhospital.com.

About the Surgical Review Corporation

Established in 2003, SRC is a nonprofit, patient safety organization that develops and administers best-in-class accreditation programs for medical professionals, surgeons, hospitals and freestanding outpatient facilities throughout the world.

These programs improve the safety and quality of patient care and lower the overall costs associated with successful treatment. Data, provided by program participants, is used to determine which treatments achieve the best outcomes. This information enables clinicians, patients, payors and policymakers to make informed decisions that improve health care delivery.

SRC believes that even the best can improve. Excellence is not simply an achievement – it is a culture that must be sustained. SRC has performed thousands of inspections throughout the world and is in a unique position to provide the experience it has gained to those who wish to improve beyond their accreditation.

