THURSDAY, APRIL 21: Aurox to Present at NobleCon - 18th Annual Emerging Growth Investor Conference

Aurox is scheduled to present at 1:00 PM ET Thursday, April 21, 2022

Management will conduct breakout sessions on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 , and Thursday, April 21, 2022

Momentum to continue as Company gains access to a large pool of investors to showcase and discuss its game changing solutions in the cryptocurrency DeFi market

DALLAS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurox , a leading crypto software ecosystem, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Giorgi Khazaradze will present at the Noble Capital Markets', 18th Annual Emerging Growth Investor Conference (NobleCon18). The presentation is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Investors may also tune into the presentation via webcast at https://noble.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/aa27a0e040a14ea0b81972a7a011a1731d .

Aurox management will lead breakout sessions to meet with investors on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 10:45 AM ET , and on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10:45 AM ET.

"Participating in NobleCon18, will provide us a unique opportunity to reach a large audience comprising private and institutional investors who truly understand the massive opportunity of the dynamic cryptocurrency market. We look forward to showcasing our unique solutions and discussing the value of our crypto ecosystem that we expect will transform the $100 billion decentralized (DeFi) market with its accessibility, efficiency, low fees, and ease of value transfer," said Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Giorgi Khazaradze.

Aurox enters NobleCon18 with significant momentum after participating in and sponsoring Bitcoin 2022, the world's largest gathering of bitcoin enthusiasts.

About Aurox

Aurox is a leading crypto software ecosystem - offering traders, investors and institutions a suite of tools that make DeFi easy. Co-founded by crypto traders Giorgi Khazaradze, Ziga Naglic, and Taraz Andreyevich in 2017, the company launched its free trading terminal, an all-in-one platform that integrates 60+ exchanges, 100,000 pairs, advanced market trend indicators and real-time data that help crypto traders make better decisions. Today, an estimated 70,000 crypto traders trust Aurox. The company is scheduled to release its web3 wallet, mobile app and lending protocol in 2022. For more info, visit: https://getaurox.com/

About 18th Annual Emerging Growth Investor Conference (NobleCon18)

NobleCon 18 will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida from April 19-21. The conference will feature 120 carefully selected emerging growth public companies and a limited total attendance of 1,000 people. This ideal-sized event will provide investors with more direct access to executive teams over the course of the two-day conference. The agenda will feature multiple presentation tracks, hundreds of scheduled meetings, engaging panel discussions offering varied insights on a range of relevant topics, and unlimited opportunities for networking. The event will bring institutional and private investors face-to-face with the men and women representing the best of bright concepts coupled with ingenuity – those who are merging innovation and technology, manufacturing, science and medicine to shape the future. Within the state-of-the-art conference facility, innovative company presentations will be on full display – broadcast to 8'X12' screens utilizing the newest technology – UHD laser projection. NobleCon18 will not limit ideas to physical space, however, but will significantly extend the platform and narrative well beyond the conference walls. Channelchek.com will host the conference site and broaden access to investors both far and near. Full, no-cost access for global investors and the general public is devoted to increasing awareness for emerging growth companies to take their stories to the worldwide stage.

For more info, visit: https://www.nobleconference.com/eighteen#home

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

For more info, visit: https://noblecapitalmarkets.com/home

