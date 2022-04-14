StyleSeat rises to #10 ranking on the a16z Marketplace 100 List

StyleSeat's High Ranking Reflects Demand for its Unique Platform which allows Consumers to Easily Find and Book Expert Beauty Professionals, Stylists, and Barbers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StyleSeat, the leading destination for booking beauty and wellness services, has been named as one of the top ten largest and fastest-growing consumer-facing marketplace startups and private companies on the a16z Marketplace 100 list for 2022.

StyleSeat is ranked number ten on the 2022 list, two spots up from its 2021 position, and is the only company in the beauty category ranked in the top 40.

"This recognition is a testament to the growing demand for StyleSeat's unique marketplace that powers independent beauty and grooming professionals to run and grow their businesses," said StyleSeat founder and CEO Melody McCloskey. "Recovering from the effects of the pandemic hasn't been easy, but in 2020, StyleSeat put over $15 million of revenue into the pockets of our community of small business owners. We continue to champion these entrepreneurs by using artificial intelligence and smart pricing to help them earn more. We're excited to continue to innovate in this area and are thrilled to be in the company of this year's a16z Marketplace 100 List."

The Marketplace 100, from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, is based on data from Bloomberg Second Measure, a consumer data analytics company that analyzes billions of purchases to track real-time consumer behavior and relative sales across over 5,200 merchants. The startups and private companies on the Marketplace 100 are then ranked using a common industry metric, Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), which is extrapolated from the total dollars consumers are spending against each company.

Supporting more women-run businesses than almost any other destination, StyleSeat has powered over 155 million appointments in cities across the United States. 80 percent of these beauty professionals are women, and 55 percent of them are people of color.

About StyleSeat:

StyleSeat is the leading destination for booking beauty, barber and wellness services. Melody McCloskey co-founded StyleSeat in 2011 to simplify the appointment booking process. Since its inception, StyleSeat has powered over 155 million appointments in cities across the United States. With StyleSeat, industry experts gain a place to showcase their work, connect with clients, and build their business, while clients can discover new services and stylists and book appointments on the go. For more information, please visit www.styleseat.com .

