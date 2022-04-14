State Champions to Vie for Scholarship Dollars

Will vie for scholarships of $25,000, $22,500, and $20,000 in the final round of the 83rd American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program - "A Constitutional Speech Contest."

9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eastern, Saturday, April 23, will narrow field from 50 to 18 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern, Saturday, April 23 will narrow field from 18 to 3 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Eastern, Sunday, April 24 Live webcast at www.legion.org and Facebook

Competitors will deliver a rehearsed 8-10-minute address and a randomly assigned 3 to 5-minute oration on a constitutional topic, each without the benefit of notes and in front of a live audience, including the judges.

Background: