State Champions to Vie for Scholarship Dollars

The American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program - "A Constitutional Speech Contest"
Who:
50 state and territorial high school speech champions.
What:
Will vie for scholarships of $25,000, $22,500, and $20,000 in the final round of the 83rd American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program - "A Constitutional Speech Contest."
When:
Quarterfinals:
Semifinals:
Finals:
9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eastern, Saturday, April 23, will narrow field from 50 to 18 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern, Saturday, April 23 will narrow field from 18 to 3 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Eastern, Sunday, April 24 Live webcast at www.legion.org and Facebook
Where:
Wyndham Indianapolis West Hotel, 2544 Executive Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241
POC Kim Shriver 317-371-3557.
Cool Under
Pressure:
Competitors will deliver a rehearsed 8-10-minute address and a randomly assigned 3 to 5-minute oration on a constitutional topic, each without the benefit of notes and in front of a live audience, including the judges.
Background:
The nearly 2-million member American Legion, the nation's largest veterans organization, holds the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program - "A Constitutional Speech Contest" to encourage young Americans to improve their communications skills and to study the U.S. Constitution. Annually, more than 6,000 high school students begin competition at the American Legion Post-community level. The American Legion national headquarters provides transportation, room and board in Indianapolis to all of the competitors.
Media Availability:
Prior to the contestants' arrival in Indianapolis call Kim Shriver, (317) 371-3557 for contestant's contact information.
Immediately following each round, contact John Raughter of The American Legion National Headquarters, (317) 630-1350 for up to the minute reporting.
