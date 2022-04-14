Miller-Motte College-Chattanooga Educator Barbara Kitchens Named President of Tennessee Association of Surgical Technologists

40-year Surgical Technology Veteran and 18-Year Educator Loves Serving Others, Is Committed to Taking Association to the Next Level

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller-Motte College-Chattanooga Surgical Technology Program Director Barbara Kitchens, a 40-year surgical technology veteran who "loves serving others," was recently elected and sworn in as the next President of the Tennessee Association of Surgical Technologists (TNAST).

Barbara Kitchens, Miller-Motte College Surgical Technology Program Director named the next President of the Tennessee Association of Surgical Technologists (TNAST). (PRNewswire)

"I believe in what we do as a profession. As president I promise to continue to work hard at making Tennessee the best assembly in the nation," says Kitchens. "I believe in encouraging others to get involved so they may share their time, gifts and talents. We are stronger together."

Surgical Technologists assist surgeons by preparing patients and the operating room for surgical procedures. Over the span of her career, Kitchens has worked across many surgical specialties and served as the private technologist for four different surgeons.

Kitchens has been a Surgical Technology Instructor and Program Director at Miller-Motte for 15 years. As leader of the Surgical Technology program, Kitchens is responsible for all aspects of the program from teaching and advising to review and analysis of program data and outcomes.

"We are so proud of Barbara and the impact and contributions she has made and continues to make in the surgical industry. She is an amazing educator and leader in her field and we look forward to seeing all of the great things she will accomplish as President as the Tennessee Association of Surgical Technologists," said Miller-Motte College-Chattanooga Executive Director Jay Frank.

Kitchens has been involved with TNAST since 2009 and worked with the TNAST board since 2016, serving as a volunteer, a board member and Vice President. Additionally, Kitchens has assisted in facilitating conferences at both state and national meetings. During her tenure with TNAST she has also registered students as new TNAST members.

Kitchens says one of her goals as President is to increase the TNSAT territory by creating a welcoming atmosphere that will attract and keep new members, present members, inactive members and students to the assembly. "I am ready to take our journey to the next level," she says.

