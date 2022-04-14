InventHelp Inventor Develops Mask Clip for Restaurants & Bars (TOT-484)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a safe and convenient way for patrons to house face masks at a restaurant or bar," said an inventor, from Mac Dougall, N.Y., "so I invented the MASK CLIP. My design provides the perfect place to keep your mask while dining during the pandemic."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to store a face mask at a restaurant or bar. In doing so, it eliminates the need to place the mask on the table or in a pocket. As a result, it enhances sanitation and safety and it ensures that the mask is readily accessible if needed. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants, bars and other commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TOT-484, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

