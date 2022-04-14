InventHelp Inventor Develops Line of Cosmetics for Medical Workers (TLS-109)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"I'm a nurse and I thought there should be a way to transport and freshen my makeup at work, especially when I cannot have personal items with me," said an inventor, from Clearwater, Fla., "so I invented NURSE CHARLIE. My versatile design provides healthcare workers with discreet and convenient access to cosmetics and beauty care items."

The invention provides an effective way for medical workers to store cosmetic products. In doing so, it ensures that various makeup items are readily accessible. As a result, it increases convenience and accessibility and it ensures that individuals can apply or refresh makeup throughout the day. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for healthcare workers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Talahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-109, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp