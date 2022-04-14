Events DC Names Chief Operating Officer Samuel Thomas Interim President and CEO

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, today named Samuel Thomas as interim president and chief executive officer following a unanimous vote by the organization's board of directors. Thomas, Events DC's current chief operating officer, will replace longtime president and CEO Greg O'Dell, who announced his resignation last month.

Thomas has worked at Events DC for over 15 years and previously served as senior vice president and general manager of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center before his promotion to Chief Operating Officer. With more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, he managed some of the country's most prestigious and celebrated events, from four presidential inaugural balls to an Alpha Kappa Alpha function that broke the Guinness World Record for largest sit-down dinner ever recorded.

"It was a natural choice to have Samuel to step into this role," Max Brown, chairman, Events DC Board of Directors, said after the vote. "Samuel has been an asset to this organization's growth and his experience is vital to our continued success. He is in a position to take the helm, ensuring a seamless transition in leadership."

"I am honored for this opportunity and look forward to working with our dynamic team," Thomas said. "I am proud of our accomplishments, especially over the past two challenging years, and am eager to continue our work in hosting world-class event experiences for residents and visitors."

Thomas will assume his new role on May 1. A search committee has been formed and the Board of Directors hopes to have a new President and CEO named this fall.

ABOUT EVENTS DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in direct economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory, and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKFields.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC) — and on our new hub for live and on-demand event programming on GATHER by Events DC at www.gatherbyeventsdc.com.

