AB to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on April 29, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) today announced that First Quarter 2022 financial and operating results will be released on Friday, April 29, 2022. Management will conduct a teleconference beginning at 8:00 am (CT), following the release of its financial results. The call will be hosted by Seth Bernstein, President and Chief Executive Officer; William Siemers, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Controller & Chief Accounting Officer; and Catherine Burke, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Private Wealth.

Parties may access the conference call by either webcast or telephone:

http://www.alliancebernstein.com/investorrelations at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. To listen by webcast, please visit AB's Investor Relations website atat least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. To listen by telephone, please dial (833) 495-0952 in the US, or (409) 216-0498 from outside the US, 10 minutes before the 8:00 am (CT) scheduled start time. The conference ID# is 1693987.

The presentation that will be reviewed during the conference call will be available on AB's Investor Relations website shortly after the release of First Quarter 2022 financial and operating results on April 29, 2022.

A replay of the webcast will be made available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the conference call on April 29, 2022 and will remain on AB's website for two weeks. An audio replay of the conference call will also be available for two weeks. To access the audio replay, please call (855) 859-2056 in the US, or (404) 537-3406 from outside the US, and provide the conference ID#: 1693987.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of March 31, 2022, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 36.3% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 64.5% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com .

View original content:

SOURCE AllianceBernstein