Northwestern Mutual wealth advisors named Best-In-State by Forbes

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that nearly 15 of the company's wealth advisors are among New York's elite according to a new "Best-In-State" ranking from Forbes. The prestigious list – comprised of high-performing financial services professionals – is based on a variety of factors including revenue produced, assets under management, compliance records and industry experience, among others.

Northwestern Mutual. (PRNewsFoto/Northwestern Mutual) (PRNewswire)

Honorees are nominated by their firms, and each advisor is thoroughly vetted, interviewed, and assigned a ranking by SHOOK Research. Forbes receives more than 30,000 applicants for this annual ranking, and only a small percentage are named among the best wealth advisors in their state. Over 100 of the honorees are Northwestern Mutual advisors from around the country – the company's best-ever showing on the annual ranking.

The New York-based Northwestern Mutual advisors recognized in Forbes' 2022 Best-In-State ranking include:

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $570 billion in combined company and client assets, $34 billion in revenues, and $2.1 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to nearly five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 90 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2022.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual