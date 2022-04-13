HMS Software Releases TimeControl Project, an Evolutionary New Product for Project Management at all Levels

This Premium version of the popular TimeControl Online timesheet system adds Project Planning and Execution tools to work simultaneously at the Strategic, Operational, and Tactical Levels.

MONTREAL, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - HMS Software, a thought leader in enterprise project management and enterprise timesheet system has just announced TimeControl Project. This is a premium version of HMS Software's TimeControl Online and TimeControl Industrial Online subscription services in the Cloud. TimeControl Project is a completely new approach to project management and brings project planning and project execution tools to an already robust set of functionality in TimeControl.

An Agile View from TimeControl Project. TimeControl Project has views for the Strategic, Operational and Tactical project management perspectives (CNW Group/HMS Software) (PRNewswire)

"With TimeControl Project, we have taken a radical new approach to project management systems," explains Chris Vandersluis, President of HMS Software. "Over the years we've been in the industry, we have seen project management tools designed for the enterprise that started from the notion that all project management data and analysis in the organization are essentially one big set of projects and sub projects. But that's not how organizations work. The view of an executive at the Strategic Level isn't at all the view of a worker at the Tactical Level."

TimeControl Project delivers tools to have data, analysis and displays, called "Views" tailored to multiple perspectives. Executive Users at the Strategic Level can see things as a spreadsheet for example while project and resource managers at the Operational Level can view data more as a Barchart View with resource capacity information. Tactical Users can work in a more Project Management Agile mode using Board Views with cards that can move between columns.

"What we've created with TimeControl Project is the ability to integrate or blend data when that's appropriate and disconnect it to make it independent when that is more effective," says Stephen Eyton-Jones, HMS Software's Director of Technical Services. "The result is that an executive who is working on next year's annual project budget isn't having their data shift on them as they type because data from an end user updated a task for this week. That's a game changer in how we deploy project management."

TimeControl Project is being offered as a premium version of HMS Software's subscription as a service Timesheet, TimeControl Online and TimeControl Industrial Online. Subscription pricing varies by volume.

For more information about TimeControl Project visit the website at project.timecontrol.com.

About TimeControl

TimeControl was originally released in 1994. It was immediately successful in the project management sector and today is recognized not only as a project management solution, but also as an enterprise timesheet solution in use by companies worldwide. TimeControl is designed as a multipurpose timesheet able to serve the needs of both Finance and Project Management simultaneously. It includes features such as a multi-browser, multi-device interface, a PC and mobile interface, vacation approvals, executive dashboards, extensive approval functionality, flexible reporting and links to project management and corporate systems which makes the timesheet product ideally suited for integration with existing systems in any organization. TimeControl's flexibility allows it to be deployed for use as a time and attendance, time and billing, project tracking and flex-time system. TimeControl and TimeControl Industrial are available both as an on-line subscription in the Cloud and for purchase for an on-premises installation.



For more information about TimeControl Project visit the website at project.timecontrol.com or the main TimeControl website at www.timecontrol.com.

About HMS Software

Based in Montreal, Canada with offices in Toronto, HMS Software has been a leading provider of project management and enterprise timesheet systems and services since 1984. HMS Software's first customized timesheet application was written in 1984. With the launch of TimeControl as a commercial application in 1994, HMS Software began servicing clients worldwide.

HMS Software's client list reads like a who's who of business. It includes AMD, Aegion, CANAM, CAE, EXFO, Foster Wheeler, Kelly Services, the Government of Quebec, Pontoon Solutions, Progress Rail, Reebok-CCM, Rolls Royce, Sandoz, SEFA, Volvo Novabus, Zoetis and hundreds of others.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HMS Software