BairesDev awarded for its Customer-Centric Approach

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group™ today announced that BairesDev, a leading technology solutions company, is the winner of its 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award.

The award highlights the company's efforts to revamp its most-requested services and focus on meeting clients' needs and helping them achieve their business goals. BairesDev's customer-centric approach has created tangible results for the company, including 334 new clients in 2021, an average client relationship length of over 3 years, and 161% revenue growth since 2020.

"At BairesDev, we know that customer service is the bedrock of any strong partnership," said Nacho De Marco, CEO and Founder of BairesDev. "That is why we consistently prioritize client needs and focus on proactively adapting to the latest trends in our clients' industries."

BairesDev also constantly strives for adapting to clients' needs, including through its solution architects service, which offers a two-week design sprint in which the company provides a detailed communications plan, defined architecture and technical approach, and product roadmap and backlog with security and non-technical requirements.

"Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adopt to our evolving world," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize BairesDev as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

In addition, in 2021, BairesDev's Net Promoter Score grew by 5 points compared to 2020. The company has a score of 4.9 in Clutch©, the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, where its clients have highlighted the performance of its services.

Additional information about the Excellence in Customer Service Award here: https://www.bintelligence.com/excellence-in-customer-service-awards

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading Nearshore Technology Solutions company that architects and engineers scalable and high-performing software solutions to meet all kinds of business challenges. Using its deep tech expertise and cross-industry experience, BairesDev evolves digital transformation into digital acceleration. The ultimate goal is to create lasting value throughout the entire digital transformation journey. With 5,000+ seasoned engineers in 36 countries, BairesDev provides time zone aligned services to empower Fortune 500 companies and leading brands. Working for clients like Google, Rolls-Royce, Johnson & Johnson, Pinterest, and ViacomCBS, the company has been reimagining the tech landscape for over a decade.

For more information, please visit https://www.bairesdev.com

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

