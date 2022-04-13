Aria Stone Gallery Places Philanthropy at the Forefront of Its Mission

DALLAS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International stone purveyor Aria Stone Gallery, announced that it is placing philanthropy at the forefront of its mission by working with organizations based in the different countries where they source their natural stone. Aria Stone Gallery believes in giving back and providing support to these communities.

"It is our belief that working side by side with our community partners will enrich the lives of all who participate, position these organizations and communities for a more sustainable future and make the world a better place," says Founder/CEO Vinny Tavares.

Aria Stone Gallery has begun to support organizations such as Futuro Bom. The Brazilian non-profit, established in 2013, uses tennis and education as a tool for social inclusion and development of children and young adults in vulnerable situations. Since its inception, the organization has served more than 400 children and young adults in Rio de Janeiro.

Having forged a strong relationship with this organization previously, this year Aria Stone Gallery will be increasing the number of programs that they support. For example, in the "Awarded Passport" Project, the best students/athletes on and off the court gain transformative experiences; one child will have the chance to train at IMG in Orlando with one of the greatest coaches of all time, Nick Bollettieri. A total of 300 children will benefit from a unique opportunity to use sports to change their lives.

About Aria Stone Gallery

Aria Stone Gallery provides a curated collection of hand-selected, exotic natural stone from the most exclusive quarries around the world. Each stone is a unique piece of artwork. As a luxury stone purveyor, slabs are displayed in an art gallery-like environment to best showcase the full beauty of each stone. The constant pursuit of the perfect slab is what truly defines Aria as a unique stone boutique. Aria Stone Gallery sells globally both to the trade and direct to the public. As a transparent company, all stones have sizes, country of origin, and pricing displayed on each of the stone materials. For more information, please visit www.ariastonegallery.com or contact April Graves, COO/Partner, at 844.425.2742.

