KELLY® PRESENTS AT NOBLECON18 - NOBLE CAPITAL MARKETS' EIGHTEENTH ANNUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE

TROY, Mich. , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly® (Nasdaq: KELYA , KELYB ), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced its president and CEO, Peter Quigley, and executive vice president and CFO, Olivier Thirot, will be presenting at NobleCon18, Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET. There is also the opportunity to meet Kelly's management team at our breakout sessions scheduled for Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 3:15 p.m. ET and Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. ET. A copy of Kelly's NobleCon18 investor presentation is available at kellyservices.com.

Kelly Logo (PRNewswire)

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day at kellyservices.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' conference website and on Channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon18 website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We're always thinking about what's next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ more than 350,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2021 was $4.9 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what's next for you.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

ANALYST & MEDIA CONTACT:

James Polehna

(248) 244-4586

james.polehna@kellyservices.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kelly Services, Inc.