iDesign Announces Goal of Transitioning Product Lines to Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic by 2025

iDesign's transition will equate to 500 million plastic water bottles removed from landfills in 2022.

SOLON, Ohio, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global storage, home décor and organizational products leader, iDesign, announced the next step in its sustainability journey, through transitioning its core clear plastic offerings to post-consumer recycled plastic. iDesign's goal is to transition all current plastic products to recycled plastic by 2025.

iDesign's 100% post-consumer recycled clear plastic collection. (PRNewswire)

"The theme for this year's Earth Day celebration is 'Invest in our Planet,' and for us at iDesign sustainability is woven into the DNA of our strategic priorities at every level of the company. It's our north star for driving a purpose-driven culture," said Chris Quinn, CEO of iDesign. "We are on track to have over 60% of our current clear plastic storage solutions transitioned to rPET, or post-consumer recycled plastic by the end of this year – that equates to 500 million plastic water bottles removed from our landfills."

Sustainability is part of iDesign's company purpose and is guided by the materials chosen during the product development process. iDesign's clear, consumer storage solutions are the current focus for the transition. This year alone, the product transition at iDesign will help divert 10 million pounds of virgin plastic from landfills to repurpose for current and new product offerings at the company.

"At iDesign, circularity is the foundational principle of all our new product development. We have created a revolutionary material composition that delivers the same quality, functionality and clarity our customers have come to love and expect. Not only will our products be made of recycled plastic, but they also can be recycled at the end of their life in order to make more products of recycled material. This is our continuous commitment to a circular economy," says James Gallagher, EVP of Strategy & Innovation at iDesign.

To celebrate Earth Day, iDesign is hosting a giveaway to social media followers. For details, please visit @idlivesimply on Instagram between April 12 - 30, 2022. iDesign's sustainable organization solutions will be available in the coming months at retailers like Amazon and The Container Store .

About iDesign

iDesign, founded by Bob Immerman in 1974, began as a housewares design company with a core goal in mind - to offer innovative storage products for the home at a reasonable price. Based in Solon, Ohio, just outside of Cleveland, iDesign has grown to be a global leader in housewares with distribution facilities in NorthEast Ohio, Europe and China selling to over 100 countries across multiple continents. iDesign's mission is to make everyday living easier with innovative products designed to help people organize and enhance their home with style. Through the use of recycled and recyclable materials, sustainable packaging, and the removal of chemicals from manufacturing, iDesign commits to sustainable business practices to protect the planet. For more information on iDesign visit www.idesignlivesimply.com.

For more information, please contact:

McPherson Strategies

Susan McPherson

idesign@mcpstrategies.com

iDesign (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iDesign