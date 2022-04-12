Consolidated Credit Launches New Interactive Course and Financial Resource Center for Financial Literacy Month

Consolidated Credit Launches New Interactive Course and Financial Resource Center for Financial Literacy Month

These free financial tools help people build financial literacy and wellness.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for National Financial Literacy Month, Consolidated Credit has launched a new interactive financial literacy course and financial resource center. These resources are available for adults and teens online, free to use, and provided in English and Spanish.

Consolidated Credit, a non-profit organization, has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 28 years. Its mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling. (PRNewsfoto/Consolidated Credit) (PRNewswire)

"Financial literacy is essential for everyone but finding resources to help build it isn't always easy," Consolidated Credit's financial education director April Lewis-Parks explains. "That's why we created this online resource center and interactive course series, to help adults and teens get access to tools that will help them become financially savvy.

Consolidated Credit's financial educators created the online resource center to provide information about key money and credit topics in a variety of mediums. Their goal was to help people of all ages build financial literacy, whatever their learning style. There are:

interactive financial calculators for managing debt and savings

nearly 50 self-help publications in the digital library

six video series focused on budgeting and credit

infographics that offer snapshots of trending and seasonal financial topics

Resources can also be browsed by topic and there's a specialized Youth Resource Center for kids and teens.

Consolidated Credit has also launched a new interactive financial literacy course series called Wise Up. It walks users through core topics like budgeting, explaining how to build a budget from the ground up, using today's technology to make budgeting easier, and going in-depth on how to use a budget to manage debt and reach key financial goals.

There are ten courses for adults that cover basics like budgeting and saving and higher-level topics like retirement and debt consolidation. There are also four courses for teens that cover budgeting, saving, money management, and credit. Each course comes with worksheets and a final multiple-choice test to help users ensure they've mastered a topic.

"Wise Up is designed to help people dive into a topic and think critically about it," Lewis-Park says. "We want people to not only understand these topics but to get excited about developing money and credit habits moving forward."

About: In 29 years, Consolidated Credit has helped over 10.2 million people overcome debt and financial challenges. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Consolidated Credit