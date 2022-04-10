HIGHLIGHTS AND WINNERS FROM NICKELODEON'S KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS 2022

Share It: @Nickelodeon @KidsChoiceAwards #KCA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 was an epic night filled with a record-breaking 1,000 slimings on Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT), live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Hosted by actress Miranda Cosgrove and NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski, Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 featured: show-stopping music performances from Grammy® Award-winning musician and multiplatinum recording artist Kid Cudi, and chart-topping, multiple Grammy® Award-nominated rapper Jack Harlow; appearances from today's top stars; Nick's signature orange blimp which journeyed into the metaverse with celebrity avatars; and exciting surprises revealing fans' favorite tv shows, movies, music and more.

Highlights from Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 include:

Special appearance from First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden , speaking to the resilience of today's youngest generation, especially children of military members and veterans, and encouraging America's youth to keep growing, learning, and giving back to their communities;

Medley performances from Kid Cudi of his new single "Stars in the Sky" and smash hit "Pursuit of Happiness" as well as Jack Harlow with his chart-topping hit "Industry Baby," and the latest singles from his upcoming album Come Home The Kids Miss You , "Nail Tech" and "First Class;"

1,000 outrageous slimings, including: University of Southern California Marching Band; Chance the Rapper and Westcott Elementary School in Chicago ; Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana; iconic landmarks across the U.S.; MrBeast; Charlie Puth ; Dixie D'Amelio; the cast of Danger Force and Warped!; KCA hosts Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski ; and more;

Exclusive teaser clips of animated action-adventure feature film, DC League of Super-Pets , presented by voice cast members Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson ; and martial arts animated comedy film, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank , presented by voice cast member Samuel L. Jackson ;

Live voting and Nick's signature orange blimp and its journey into the metaverse with celebrity avatars;

Celebrity appearances from Olivia Rodrigo , Gabrielle Union , Heidi Klum , Terry Crews , Sofia Vergara , Chloe x Halle, Charlie Puth , Chance the Rapper, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Jace Norman , MrBeast, Joshua Bassett , Brie Bella, Nikki Bella , Jordan Fisher , Sabrina Carpenter , Sofia Carson , Josh Peck , Simon Cowell , Howie Mandel , Isla Fisher , Peyton List , Xavier Woods , Ralph Macchio , Unspeakable, and Karl Jacobs ;

And appearances from Nickelodeon stars: That Girl Lay Lay, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (That Girl Lay Lay); Havan Flores , Dana Heath , Terrence Little Gardenhigh , Luca Luhan , Michael D. Cohen and Cooper Barnes (Danger Force); Jerry Trainor , Laci Mosley , Nathan Kress and Jaidyn Triplett (iCarly); Kate Godfrey , Anton Starkman , Ariana Molkara , Christopher Martinez and Milan Carter (Warped!); Jules LeBlanc , Jayden Bartels and Isaiah Crews (Side Hustle); and Young Dylan ( Tyler Perry's Young Dylan).

The following are Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 winners:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

iCarly

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America's Got Talent

FAVORITE CARTOON

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series )

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series )

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Miranda Cosgrove ( Carly Shay , iCarly )

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios' Loki)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Spider-Man: No Way Home

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune )

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Tom Holland ( Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home )

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Disney's Encanto

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE ALBUM

"Happier Than Ever" – Billie Eilish

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

FAVORITE SONG

"Happier Than Ever" – Billie Eilish

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

"Stay" – Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Olivia Rodrigo

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Dixie D'Amelio

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Adele (UK)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Charli D'Amelio

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

MrBeast

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Chloe Kim

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Tom Brady

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Minecraft

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 will encore the following dates and times (ET/PT): Sunday, April 10, at 8 p.m. and Thursday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon; Monday, April 11, at 7 p.m. on TeenNick; and Tuesday, April 12, at 8 p.m. on Nicktoons. The show will also be available on Nickelodeon On Demand beginning Sunday, April 10.

Sponsors of Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 include The LEGO® Group, the Kirby and the Forgotten Land™ game, Lunchables, Olive Garden®, and Purse Pets™.

