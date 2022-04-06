Virgo PR Considering Acquisitions

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo PR, a leading PR agency announced today the agency is actively considering acquisitions of independent public relations and marketing agencies. With 2021 revenue of $1 Million and projected 2022 revenue of $2.5 Million, the agency is poised for growth and success. From media relations PR firms to digital consultancies, the company is seeking agencies who want to be acquired who have revenues of under $1 Million dollars.

"We are aware of how hard it is to grow a PR agency and we see many companies out there who could do great work but maybe able to success better under the Virgo PR umbrella. While we have grown organically, we are considering acquisitions of agencies who are small and independent and looking for an exit," said Mike Paffmann, CEO of Virgo PR. "We are growth minded and confident we will be a quick growing, successful agency in the years to come. We look forward to hearing from agency owners interested in the Virgo PR model."

The agency has a wide range of consumer, corporate and technology clients, including Genies, Upland, Alethea, Volato, ThriveDX, Verijet and nWay, along with players in the security, big data, ad tech, and aviation technology space.

Virgo PR has extensive experience in all aspects of PR, including day to day media relations, public relations , digital PR, metaverse PR and more. For more information or to see more of Virgo PR's work, please visit https://virgo-pr.com/ .

About VirgoPR

VirgoPR offers its clients many services to drive growth, engagement, sales, and increase lead generation and conversions. Our team of professionals in all things PR and marketing can support brands in developing different strategies and campaigns that allow them to better understand their brand and industry and provide various services that drive knowledge through our expertise. We're able to execute worldwide integrated campaigns for our clients' brands by playing on the strengths and constraints of any niche.

Media Contact:

Corina Catapano, ccatapano@virgo-pr.com

