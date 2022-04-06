OUOZZZ launches new dolls to make inclusive skin-toned children feel more represented

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUOZZZ is a doll brand that believes in the power of smiles and commits to giving humanistic care to children, including those with depression and anxiety disorders. Inspired by the beauty and power of African-American fashion styles, OUOZZZ is now having its new characters on archetypes of inclusive skin-toned girls who have "Afro" hairstyles.

Looking back at the history of fashion evolution, many female icons wearing natural afros set a precedent for what it means to be "IT" girls—to embrace and take pride in their natural beauty. OUOZZZ believes beauty coming in all colors and the newly released products speak to its will: children who play, cuddle and hug to sleep with OUOZZZ dolls will feel happy, confident, and more represented.

OUOZZZ genuinely understands children and designs dolls to truly address their needs. When playing with dolls, children want to feel like spending time with their closest friends, and dolls are someone they can trust and develop a sense of belonging with, rather than simply sleeping partners. By releasing the new line iFrodoll, OUOZZZ wants to convey the message to its customers, especially baby girls, that they are always supported to be confident in their own looks, regardless of their race, ethnicity, or background, and they should be brave enough to fight the stereotypical standard of beauty.

The new iFrodoll line has three different characters which are the cute girl Nevaeh, the sleeping Dora, and the outgoing Ash. And instead of leaving it at that, OUOZZZ also creates a sub-category of accessories based on the characters, like backpacks and blankets matching the dolls, to offer a more complete experience for children.

Before iFrodoll, OUOZZZ's doll family has four characters: the sleeping Iris, the gentle Abby, the joyful Becky, and the brave boy Carl. OUOZZZ dolls are designed to bring smiles to children, with textures that are often cited as "incredibly soft" and "super comfortable" by its fans. Now by releasing the new line, OUOZZZ is growing as a brand not only innovative and caring but also inclusive.

Designed by a new dad, OUOZZZ is a subordinate brand of Starpony. Starpony is a professional toy company that aims to design and create world-class toys while providing an extraordinary customer experience. Starpony devotes itself to enriching families and providing educational toys by inspiring creativity and sparking curiosity.

OUOZZZ products are sold on Amazon and Walmart.

