The Marena Group Announces Launch of New Maternity Brand

Pregnancy, Post-Pregnancy Compression Line to Include 10 Products for Expectant and New Moms

ATLANTA, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marena Group has announced the launch of its Marena Maternity™ line of pregnancy and post-pregnancy recovery garments in what will be the company's first product line focused on compression and support wear for new and expecting moms. Based in Atlanta, Marena is a global leader in the manufacturing of medical-grade compression and shapewear with more than 28 years of expertise in the industry.

The newly launched Marena Maternity™ line of pregnancy and post-pregnancy recovery garments provides gentle compression and support for new and expecting moms. The line comprises 10 new products to create a complete buying journey for moms and includes shapers for both natural and cesarean births, a maternity belt with back support, leggings, camis, bras and binders. (PRNewswire)

The new maternity products will feature the same science-backed, innovative designs as Marena's post-surgical, shapewear and activewear lines, and each postpartum garment will also contain the brand's proprietary TriFlex™ compression fabric that boasts comfort, superior stretch, and antimicrobial properties. Marena Maternity™ will also target common concerns associated with pregnancy and childbirth including back pain, belly support, and cesarean section recovery. Additionally, users will benefit from silhouette shaping, skin smoothing, and posture improvement.

"Marena is trusted by surgeons and aesthetic professionals in the U.S. and globally because it gives their patients all the recovery benefits of targeted compression without compromising comfort. Pregnant and new moms have similar needs and can equally benefit at such a beautiful, yet often challenging stage of their lives," said Colin Marafko, chief marketing and e-commerce officer. "Marena Maternity™ was developed with cutting edge innovation in partnership with medical professionals, and will offer these women benefits not previously available in the maternity compression market."

"This launch will also include an effort to educate expecting moms on how high-quality compression wear can aid in both pregnancy and childbirth comfort and recovery," said Linda Berhance, chief product officer. "For example, gentle daily compression can help the uterus shrink to its original size more quickly, reduce fluid retention and bloating, and help push extra fluids out. It can also stabilize the stomach, back, and hips, so new moms can more quickly get back on their feet after childbirth. While maternity shapewear isn't a brand new concept, Marena has nearly three decades as an expert in the post-surgical compression space and brings a new level of superiority among products for pregnant and postpartum women."

The Marena Maternity™ line is being released across two phases and includes 10 new products to create a complete buying journey for moms – shapers for both natural and cesarean births, a maternity belt with back support, leggings, camis, bras and binders.

Products are available on Marena.com, Amazon, other e-tailers, and through hospitals and international distributors.

About The Marena Group

The Marena Group LLC is a U.S. medical device manufacturer with over 28 years of experience in the healthcare sector. Our products are sold across the United States and in 60 countries globally. Marena's mission is to help patients around the world recover comfortably and with confidence. Since 1994, Marena has been dedicated to advancing the effective use of medical-grade compression through research, innovation, design and manufacturing of garments for post-surgical recovery and long-term wellness benefits.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marena