Grain Management-Backed Y-COM Acquires FOS

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Young's Communications, LLC ("Y-COM" or the "Company"), a premier Florida-based construction services provider serving telecommunications, utility, and power infrastructure companies, backed by Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Florida-based Fiber Optic Services ("FOS"), a provider of technical services to the telecommunications industry.

Formed in 1983 by founder and President Rod Garry, FOS began operations as a long-haul splicing group providing nationwide technical services, splicing and testing for fiber optic cable. Now, with over 35 years in the fiber optic industry, FOS has performed over 4.2 million fusion splices on over 18.5 million fiber miles of cable. The business provides services for telecommunications, CATV, power utility, fiber-to-the-premises, and other applications.

Y-COM CEO Chad Rasmussen said, "FOS brings a specialized and highly skilled team into the Y-COM family. Given the technical nature of fiber splicing as well as the increasing attention on bringing high speed broadband to homes across the U.S., splicers are in high demand and short supply, making this new relationship all the more exciting for us here at Y-COM."

"FOS will be the second acquisition for Y-COM since Grain acquired the business last year and we couldn't be more excited by the progress," said Chad Crank, Managing Director at Grain. "The Y-COM team and Grain have been working together to target new markets, increase customer diversity, and grow its service offering. FOS offers a compelling opportunity for us to continue achieving these milestones together, expanding Y-COM's service offerings as a turnkey solutions provider for its customers."

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal advisor to Y-COM in this transaction. FOS was advised by Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns, LLP and by N. Michael Kouskoutis.

About Y-COM

Young's Communications, LLC was founded in 1972 as a contractor for wiring CATV / TV coaxial cable lines, and today operates as a super regional provider of infrastructure services to the telecommunications, utility, and power sectors. The Company offers a full suite of capabilities, including underground, aerial, and emergency services to its customers. For more information, visit Y-COM's website at www.ycominc.com.

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading global investment firm that focuses on broadband infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, Grain invests exclusively in the global telecommunications sector, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep industry expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of telecommunications infrastructure, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum and cell towers. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

