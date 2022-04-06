BRP GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW BIOTECH PANEL COUNSEL FOR NASDAQ COMPANIES

TAMPA, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced an additional benefit as part of its collaboration with Nasdaq, Inc. ("Nasdaq"): the availability to Nasdaq-listed biotech companies of a new Panel Counsel offering a reduced retention option.

"The premiums and retentions for early-stage and pre-revenue biotech firms, especially IPOs, have skyrocketed in the past three years," said Mike Tomasulo, Managing Partner and BRP National Practice Leader. "Understanding that the dismissal rates and settlement data are more favorable than the retentions being offered, we worked with some of the best securities attorneys in the country to create a capped fee model that would enable carriers to offer a 25% reduction to their retentions when a panel attorney is selected."

The Panel Counsel, includes attorneys from nationally recognized firms such as BakerHostetler, Katten, King & Spalding, and WilmerHale and will focus on pre-commercial biotechs under $1B in market cap, predicated on a pre-determined capped fee structure.

"I was honored to help Mike design this pioneering product and am grateful to be part of a panel with fellow defense lawyers I hold in high regard," said Doug Greene, National Practice Leader of BakerHostetler's Securities and Governance Litigation Team. "The last thing development-stage biotechnology company directors and officers need is a securities class action that distracts them and drains company resources better spent on drug and device development. BRP's solution provides a superior defense at a predictable price, enabling biotech companies to maintain focus on their important missions."

Several prominent carriers, including ARCH Insurance, have agreed to add this endorsement to their primary policies, giving participating biotech companies an entirely elective option to choose one of the participating Panel Firms that have agreed, in return, to a 25% reduction on their retention. Given that such retentions can currently average between $5M and $10M, this benefit can result in a material reduction.

"Arch has a large book of biotech clients and is committed to providing solutions to our insureds. This program will assist our insureds in identifying top-notch defense attorneys specializing in the biotech sector," said Stephen Swartley, Chief Underwriting Officer of Arch's Executive Assurance Business Unit.

