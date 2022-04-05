50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Loomis publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2021

Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

SOLNA, Sweden, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis' Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2021 is now available at www.loomis.com.

Upcoming information to be released:

Interim Report January - March May 4, 2022

Interim Report January - June July 22, 2022

Interim Report January - September  October 28, 2022

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

April 5, 2022

CONTACT:

Anders Haker
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Mobile: +1 281 795 8580
E-mail: anders.haker@loomis.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/loomis-publishes-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-for-2021,c3539822

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3539822/1559538.pdf

Loomis Annual Report and Sustsainability Report 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/51/3539822/830ba45fcd8b6cc9.pdf

Loomis publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2021

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loomis-publishes-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-for-2021-301517500.html

SOURCE Loomis AB

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.