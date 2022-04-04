Spinnaker SCA Consultants Honored with 2022 Supply Chain Pros to Know Awards

Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine Recognizes Joel Garcia, Michael Murrison and Debbie Johnson in their Annual Listing of Top Supply Chain Industry Professionals

BOULDER, Colo., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker SCA, the international provider of supply chain strategy, planning, and operational consulting, announced today that Joel Garcia, Michael Murrison, and Debbie Johnson have been recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine as 2022 Pros to Know. This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. This year's list includes individuals and teams from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing, and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges.

Joel Garcia is the Senior Vice President of the Distribution and Logistics and the Supply Chain Design practices for Spinnaker SCA. An industry veteran, Mr. Garcia brings over 25 years of experience and deep expertise in omni-channel, distribution, logistics and operations consulting to the industry. With his vast experience in strategy and delivery tied to business outcomes, Mr. Garcia has helped many Top 100 Specialty Retailers, wholesalers, and distributors achieve supply chain excellence across their networks and channels while improving margins. Over the last few years, he has aided organizations to remain open or re-open by adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic and the technology and organizational changes required to operate safely and efficiently, while meeting the everchanging customer demands.

Michael Murrison is the Vice President of Distribution and Logistics at Spinnaker SCA. Mr. Murrison has spent his career designing and implementing supply chain execution solutions (WMS/TMS/OMS) for some of the world's most recognized brands. Mr. Murrison has been on the front lines for over 15 years designing technology and business process solutions and enabling supply chain capabilities, helping Spinnaker SCA clients to realize exponential revenue growth.

Debbie Johnson is the Vice President of Planning Systems at Spinnaker SCA and a seasoned supply chain professional with more than 25 years of supply chain planning experience. Ms. Johnson has spent her career focused on creatively delivering measurable results for clients through supply chain transformations, leveraging technology and leading cohesive teams who are motivated to not only focus on the tangible deliverables but also to build enduring relationships along the way.

"Congratulations to the three Spinnaker SCA executive leaders recognized as Supply Chain Pros-to-Know. Having three leaders of our organization receive the award this year speaks to the depth of experience and expertise on the Spinnaker SCA leadership team. Being named a 'Pro to Know' recognizes their contributions and the value they help bring to our clients. We're proud to have them on our team!" said John Sharkey, Spinnaker SCA's Chief Operating Officer.

"When I look back at past Pros to Know winners, I see a lot of individuals who accomplished a lot of great achievements. But this year's winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. This year's winners are intuitive, adaptive and so super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain-related," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "We received over 360 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are not only doing great things for the supply chain, but are also being supported by their teams, peers and partners."

Go to www.SDCExec.com to view the full list of 2022 Pros to Know winners. Go to www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Spinnaker SCA

Spinnaker SCA is a leading supply chain services firm providing End-to-End Supply Chain Strategy, Planning, and Execution Consulting services, based in Boulder, CO. Founded in 2021 through the joining of two top supply chain consulting firms, SCApath LLC and Spinnaker Supply Chain, together Spinnaker SCA provides their customers a broad set of services to enable their clients' supply chain capabilities. With over 20 years of experience in the supply chain industry, Spinnaker SCA's services offerings include Supply Chain Design & Strategy, Supply Chain Planning, Omni-Channel Fulfillment, Distribution, and Logistics Management and Change Management consulting services. To learn more please visit www.spinnakerSCA.com or call 877-476-0576. For strategic supply chain staffing services, visit http://www.pros2plan.com to learn more about our sister company, Pros2Plan.

